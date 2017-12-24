Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Tottenham's Dele Alli has scored in all three of his Premier League appearances against Southampton

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's Eric Dier was substituted against Burnley with an apparent calf problem and will be assessed.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino could rotate his squad but Harry Kane looks certain to start as he seeks the goal he needs to set a new Premier League scoring record for a single year.

Southampton's Charlie Austin is ruled out with a hamstring injury and has also been charged with violent conduct.

Full-backs Cedric Soares and Ryan Bertrand remain injury doubts.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "It must be pretty galling for Southampton fans that the change of manager from Claude Puel to Mauricio Pellegrino seems to have done little to return them to the attacking and inventive team Mauricio Pochettino once built at St Mary's.

"The fact that Puel has suddenly embraced Leicester's attacking instincts must be all the more frustrating.

"Meanwhile, Pochettino's Spurs have lost the consistent excellence which was the hallmark of their last two years.

"Perhaps that was inevitable without the edge that White Hart Lane gave them, but Spurs need an improved second half to the season if they are to finish in the top four."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on Harry Kane: "I think he still can improve. He's 24, I think the player arrives at their best at 27, 28, 29, depending how professional you are.

"But Harry Kane, if he keeps that mentality, keeps working hard every day in the training sessions and never changes that mentality, he can play until he wants to."

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino: "We are in the middle of the season and obviously we couldn't show consistency, especially in results, because we couldn't win even those games we deserve to win and we create a lot of chances.

"Football is efficiency to score goals and to convert. Still, we've got 50% of the tournament to bounce back and try to change this mood and it has to start on Tuesday."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The vultures are circling a little bit around Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino, whose side have won only one of their past 10 Premier League games.

It is a tough ask for Saints to get back to winning ways in this game, although going to Wembley might help them - it definitely concentrates the mind because it is a special place and different to going to another ground.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v v The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins

Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won 25 of a possible 30 points in this fixture since Southampton returned to the top flight in 2012.

Saints have won just three of their 18 Premier League visits to Tottenham, most recently in May 2016 when Steven Davis scored both of Southampton's goals.

Southampton have kept only one clean sheet in their last 26 away league games against Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won three of their last four league matches and scored 11 goals during this period.

Their tally of 84 points in 2017 is already a top-flight club record within a single calendar year.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last 11 league games played on Boxing Day, winning eight of them, since a 2-0 loss at Portsmouth in 2003.

Spurs have won five of the last six league fixtures at Wembley.

Harry Kane needs one more goal to break the Premier League record for the most in a calendar year. He is currently tied with Alan Shearer's 1995 record of 36 goals.

Dele Alli has scored four goals in three Premier League matches against Southampton.

Southampton