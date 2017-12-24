Manchester United v Burnley

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United have the Premier League's best record in Boxing Day fixtures

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United could face Burnley without Chris Smalling, who pulled up with an apparent groin strain late on in the draw at Leicester on Saturday.

Antonio Valencia is likely to miss a third game with a hamstring injury, while Eric Bailly, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini remain out.

Burnley's James Tarkowski is still banned and Chris Wood will be assessed after being injured in a collision with Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Stephen Ward (knee) remains a doubt.

Matt Lowton was an unused substitute on Saturday after five games out with a knee complaint.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "In the Premier League era, Manchester United have won 19 games on Boxing Day.

"It's a figure no other club comes close to, and they will of course be expected to win this one too.

"Might a Claret ghost from Christmas's long past come back to haunt them though?

"United and Burnley have met on Boxing Day three times, and Burnley have won all three - twice at Old Trafford, then 6-1 at Turf Moor on the most recent occasion.

"That was way back in 1963, which was also baby Jose Mourinho's first Christmas on this earth.

"After Bristol City and Leicester, another Burnley win would make his 55th, professionally speaking, a pretty miserable one.

"Humbug!"

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the late goals conceded against Bristol City and Leicester: "I cannot stop the game and give a team talk for the last two minutes.

"Some players have childish decisions and time helps them to have maturity and to decide better.

"But some other players stay with childish decisions until the end of their career."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We know the run of games we've got - no problem with it, that's life in the Premier League.

"We've got some challenges at the moment with our squad for the first time in a long time. That's the way it goes.

"But where we were a year ago to where we are now, I'm very, very pleased and that shows a lot of development in the team and a lot of development in my staff and what we're trying to achieve."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley hung on for a draw when they went to Old Trafford last season.

I think United will find a way through this time, although they will still be sore at the way they dropped points in Saturday's draw with Leicester.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins

Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in 13 league games against Burnley at Old Trafford since a 5-2 defeat in September 1962.

However, Burnley earned a goalless draw in the corresponding fixture last season despite facing 38 shots, the highest total in a single match in 2016-17.

The Clarets have registered just one victory in 23 meetings home and away (D9, L13).

Manchester United

Manchester United have won 19 of their 23 Boxing Day games in the Premier League. Their win ratio of 83% is the best in the competition.

They are unbeaten in 16 home league games on Boxing Day since a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool in 1978 (W14, D2).

United's only defeat at Old Trafford in 42 games came against Manchester City earlier this month.

The 13-point gap between City and United is the biggest between the top two sides at Christmas in English top-flight history.

Both of Jose Mourinho's home meetings with Burnley have ended as draws: 0-0 last season and 1-1 with Chelsea in February 2015, with his side having a player sent off on both occasions.

Burnley