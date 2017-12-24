Watford v Leicester City

Watford's top scorer and influential midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is available after suspension

TEAM NEWS

Watford have Abdoulaye Doucoure and Marvin Zeegelaar available after suspension but Troy Deeney serves the second game of a four-match ban.

Will Hughes is not expected to recover in time from a hamstring injury, while Isaac Success still has a knee problem.

Daniel Amartey is suspended for Leicester as a result of his dismissal for two bookings against Manchester United on Saturday.

Danny Simpson sustained a hamstring injury in that game and is a doubt.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "Harry Maguire's stoppage-time equaliser against Manchester United on Saturday left Jose Mourinho chastising his team, while 10-man Leicester enjoyed what felt like a minor victory.

"They head south unbeaten in the last seven on the road and already have more points away from home than in the whole of last season.

"In contrast, Watford's form appears to have fallen off a cliff in recent weeks. Saturday's 1-0 reverse at Brighton was their fourth defeat in a row and they have only taken one point from the last 18 available.

"For all the signs of progress, their current total of 22 points is exactly the same as at this stage last year."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Marco Silva: "The last results were not what we wanted or needed, but the Premier League is not only the last three or five games.

"Of course we are stronger if we have almost all the players available, but at this moment we have big problems to find the solution for a starting XI.

"Now is the moment for us to react as a team and to prove in the next game what we need to do."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going with the Foxes to win this one. Jamie Vardy has started scoring again, and he could make the difference here.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won four of the past six encounters, with their only defeat in that period coming at Vicarage Road last season.

Watford haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 16 meetings with Leicester since a 1-0 home win in February 2008.

Watford

They have suffered four straight defeats for the first time this season and only earned one point from the last six matches.

Watford have an identical record after 19 games to last season, with six wins and 22 points.

The Hornets have conceded an unrivalled 72 Premier League goals in 2017, including 34 this season.

Marco Silva's side have the fourth worst home record in the division, with only two wins and nine points from nine matches.

Among current Premier League clubs, Watford have played the most games on Boxing Day without recording a win (D2, L2).

