West Bromwich Albion v Everton

West Brom head coach Alan Pardew is yet to record a win as Baggies boss

West Brom's record signing Nacer Chadli faces another spell on the sidelines after he injured a thigh on his comeback at the weekend.

Matt Phillips is nearing a return but James Morrison remains out.

Everton are assessing Wayne Rooney's fitness after he missed Saturday's draw with Chelsea because of flu.

Idrissa Gueye is a major doubt due to a hamstring injury, whilst Sam Allardyce has indicated captain Phil Jagielka will be rested.

Martin Fisher: "Relegation fears prompted both clubs to sack their managers earlier in the campaign but, while Everton's decision has paid off handsomely, West Brom remain stuck in the bottom three and their eight-year stay in the Premier League looks in real danger.

"After five games in charge, Alan Pardew is still looking for his first win and West Brom's chronic goal shortage remains unresolved.

"Everton were 18th, two points behind Albion, when Ronald Koeman was dismissed two months ago. David Unsworth brought some improvement but they've kicked on magnificently under Sam Allardyce.

"They are unbeaten under him and have taken 11 points from a possible 15, which has left them looking up rather than down."

West Brom head coach Alan Pardew: "We had to show the fans that we were up for the fight and I think we did that (at Stoke). They were obviously disappointed at the finish but it was good to see them give the players a positive reaction.

"That was really appreciated and now we need them more than ever.

"We need to get our stadium rocking against Everton because that might just be the difference that gets us out of this terrible run."

Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "This time (Christmas) will be demanding but some players will have to step up to the mark. Anyone getting injured now misses a massive amount of games.

"In the next 13 days we are going to play four matches and if anyone gets injured they miss all of them and we have enough injured already."

Sam Allardyce keeps on doing what we know he does, which is make his teams extremely difficult to beat.

Alan Pardew has not had the same impact since taking charge of the Baggies, but I am backing his side to upset the apple cart this time.

Prediction: 1-0

Everton have won on their last three visits to West Brom - their best run at the Hawthorns for 120 years.

A fourth victory would equal Everton's longest Premier League away winning streak against a single opponent.

West Brom have registered just two wins and lost eight of their last 13 meetings against the Toffees.

Everton won last season's corresponding fixture 2-1. Gareth Barry, now with West Brom, scoring the winning goal.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom are winless in 17 Premier League games. It is the worst streak in the division since Aston Villa failed to win in 19 matches between August 2015 and January 2016.

The Baggies have picked up just two points from a possible 15 since Alan Pardew became head coach.

West Brom are the only club not to have won a league point from a losing position this season, whereas opponents Everton have won an unrivalled 12.

Pardew has won only one and lost 11 of his last 16 Premier League matches as a manager.

He is winless in all four Premier League home fixtures against sides managed by Sam Allardyce, losing three of them.

