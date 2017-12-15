Graham Dorrans: Rangers midfielder out for three months after surgery

Graham Dorrans (left) had scored five goals in 11 appearances prior to his injury

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans will be missing for a further three months following ankle surgery.

Dorrans, 30, last featured on 25 October, coming off during the first half of Rangers' 1-1 draw at home to Kilmarnock.

Meanwhile, striker Kenny Miller was due to have a scan on his hamstring injury on Friday morning.

"It is a shame for Graham really," Murty said of Dorrans' injury on the club's website.

"We took him to see a specialist who recommended a conservative approach so we followed that for a couple of weeks and unfortunately it didn't take.

"It is a sore one for him to take but we believe we did the right thing by trying to be conservative and getting him back without the surgical option but that hasn't proved to be the case.

"We now move forward with an extended rehab programme for him. We are looking at him being out for 12 weeks.

"We will get him some time away with his family, get him re-energised and hopefully get him back fit, fresh and ready to go."

Miller came off on a stretcher early in Rangers' midweek 2-1 win at Hibernian.

"If you see the mechanism of it and you see how far forward he was as he was bending down it is a classic overstretch injury and it looked a sore one straight away," Murty said of Miller.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hibernian 1-2 Rangers

"We will have to be patient and wait, we all want answers straight away but we need to wait until we get a good image of it and then we'll know more."

Meanwhile, Murty has confirmed he has been speaking to former Rangers manager Walter Smith, with Murty's second spell in interim charge expected to last until at least the end of 2017.

The former Scotland defender had six games in charge before Pedro Caixinha was appointed earlier this year and has overseen the first team for the past eight games following Caixinha's sacking, winning six of them.

"I speak to Walter Smith and he was here the other day," Murty said during Rangers media conference on Friday. "It's always an honour and a privilege to speak to someone like that.