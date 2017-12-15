Neil Lennon: 'Breathtaking' Hibernian will reap rewards of 'outstanding' football

Neil Lennon's Hibernian squandered a host of chances in their midweek defeat by Rangers

Hibernian are playing the best football in the Scottish Premiership, aside from Celtic, says head coach Neil Lennon.

Profligate Hibs were beaten 2-1 by Rangers on Wednesday, having drawn with the Parkhead outfit four days earlier.

Lennon's men, who sit fourth, travel to third-placed Aberdeen this weekend, concluding a gruelling week of fixtures against the league's top three teams.

"If Rangers are the second-best team in the country, where are we?" said the Northern Irishman.

"We have not been dominated in any game other than Celtic and that is understandable. We are six points behind them (Rangers) which is nothing. There is so much football to go.

"Some of the football we have played this season has been outstanding. We were absolutely breathtaking in the second half on Wednesday."

Hibs could not convert their dominance and chances into goals at Easter Road, as Rangers seized all three points.

That defeat came in the wake of a thrilling 2-2 draw with Celtic, in which the Leith side battled back from two goals down to take the champions to the wire.

Lennon insists victories will follow, if his team continue to perform as they have of late.

"We've made huge strides in a short period of time, but we can't rest on our laurels and we can't get patronising pats on the back either," he said.

"We want to at least finish in the top four, and that means you've got to win games and perform against all the teams, not just the big two or big three.

"We're not scoring in bunches. We're winning games one and two-nil. We've won the odd game by three. But ideally I'd like us to go and get what we deserve from not only the quality of our football and possession, but the chances we're creating as well."

Aberdeen have won both games since Derek McInnes confirmed he would remain manager at Pittodrie, taking three points apiece from trips to Dundee and St Johnstone.

Ryan Christie scored in Aberdeen's 3-0 win over St Johnstone on Wednesday night

Lennon singled out midfielder Ryan Christie, on loan from Celtic, as one of the Dons' key attacking threats.

"It was a very impressive result against St Johnstone (3-0)," the Hibs boss said. "They look a rejuvenated team.

"They seem to have got their form and their mojo back and that is all down to the manager really. They have had a huge lift from him staying.

"I watched [Christie] on Friday against Dundee and he was the pick of the bunch. He was very energetic, driving the game, he wants to hurt teams and he is full of life.

"He has a great enthusiasm for the game, so he is obviously one we will have to keep an eye on."

Lennon confirmed that defender Steven Whittaker, central midfielder Marvin Bartley and winger Brandon Barker were all fit and available for Saturday's match following recent injuries.

However club captain David Gray remains absent through a knee problem.