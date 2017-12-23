Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Middlesbrough

Jonny Howson's equalising goal was his first in a Middlesbrough shirt

Middlesbrough came from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday and extend the Owls' winless run to seven games.

The hosts took the lead through Ross Wallace, who swept in Gary Hooper's pass after a swift counter-attack.

But Boro improved after the break and Jonny Howson equalised from 25 yards moments after Grant Leadbitter had been denied from the penalty spot.

Ryan Shotton secured all three points for the visitors when he headed in Stewart Downing's corner late on.

Shotton and Howson's goals, their first for the club, earned Middlesbrough a third win in four games to lift them within two points of the play-off places.

Last season's beaten play-off semi-finalists Sheffield Wednesday are only now eight points above the relegation zone after a third consecutive defeat.

The Owls matched Garry Monk's side in the first half but were unable to maintain their level of performance after the break, with keeper Joe Wildsmith doing well to keep out Leadbitter's penalty after a foul on Patrick Bamford.

But he could do nothing about Howson's long-range effort or Shotton's glancing header, with speculation over boss Carlos Carvalhal's future likely to increase.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal:

"We played against a strong team and I thought we started very well, but they were better than us.

"I still believe we can achieve the play-offs but we need to be stronger and be more of a threat to opponents.

"I think the circumstances are very difficult at the moment with nine players out injured.

"I have done my best since coming to Sheffield Wednesday and I will continue to work hard and do my best to try and win games."

Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk:

"That was our best away performance of the season and I thought it was a thoroughly deserved win.

"They are a good team with some quality players, but overall we dealt with their moments pretty well.

"We have to build on this and use it as a springboard. There are more things to work on and improve."