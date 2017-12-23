Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 2.
Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Middlesbrough
-
Middlesbrough came from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday and extend the Owls' winless run to seven games.
The hosts took the lead through Ross Wallace, who swept in Gary Hooper's pass after a swift counter-attack.
But Boro improved after the break and Jonny Howson equalised from 25 yards moments after Grant Leadbitter had been denied from the penalty spot.
Ryan Shotton secured all three points for the visitors when he headed in Stewart Downing's corner late on.
Shotton and Howson's goals, their first for the club, earned Middlesbrough a third win in four games to lift them within two points of the play-off places.
Last season's beaten play-off semi-finalists Sheffield Wednesday are only now eight points above the relegation zone after a third consecutive defeat.
The Owls matched Garry Monk's side in the first half but were unable to maintain their level of performance after the break, with keeper Joe Wildsmith doing well to keep out Leadbitter's penalty after a foul on Patrick Bamford.
But he could do nothing about Howson's long-range effort or Shotton's glancing header, with speculation over boss Carlos Carvalhal's future likely to increase.
Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal:
"We played against a strong team and I thought we started very well, but they were better than us.
"I still believe we can achieve the play-offs but we need to be stronger and be more of a threat to opponents.
"I think the circumstances are very difficult at the moment with nine players out injured.
"I have done my best since coming to Sheffield Wednesday and I will continue to work hard and do my best to try and win games."
Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk:
"That was our best away performance of the season and I thought it was a thoroughly deserved win.
"They are a good team with some quality players, but overall we dealt with their moments pretty well.
"We have to build on this and use it as a springboard. There are more things to work on and improve."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 28Wildsmith
- 16PalmerBooked at 33mins
- 46Ferrão Venâncio
- 4van AkenBooked at 57mins
- 36PudilSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 81'minutes
- 33WallaceSubstituted forButterfieldat 65'minutes
- 23Hutchinson
- 3Jones
- 20Reach
- 14Hooper
- 17NuhiuSubstituted forRhodesat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Rhodes
- 8Butterfield
- 18Lucas João
- 19Matias
- 24Baker
- 25Dawson
- 41Abdi
Middlesbrough
- 25Randolph
- 22Christie
- 5Shotton
- 6Gibson
- 2Fabio
- 16HowsonBooked at 90mins
- 7Leadbitter
- 19DowningSubstituted forTavernierat 90'minutes
- 11BamfordSubstituted forGestedeat 83'minutes
- 10BraithwaiteSubstituted forJohnsonat 64'minutes
- 9Assombalonga
Substitutes
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 3Friend
- 4Ayala
- 18Fletcher
- 21Johnson
- 39Gestede
- 62Tavernier
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 27,471
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 2.
Booking
Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Grant Leadbitter tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.
Marvin Johnson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Marcus Tavernier replaces Stewart Downing.
Attempt missed. Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Jonny Howson tries a through ball, but Rudy Gestede is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jordan Rhodes replaces Atdhe Nuhiu.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 2. Ryan Shotton (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Rudy Gestede replaces Patrick Bamford.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Frederico Venâncio.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Lucas João replaces Daniel Pudil.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Joost van Aken.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
Attempt saved. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Palmer with a cross.
Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jacob Butterfield (Sheffield Wednesday).
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 1. Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Middlesbrough. Patrick Bamford draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jacob Butterfield (Sheffield Wednesday) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Sam Hutchinson.
Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Britt Assombalonga.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jacob Butterfield replaces Ross Wallace because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Marvin Johnson replaces Martin Braithwaite.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Cyrus Christie tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Joost van Aken (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joost van Aken (Sheffield Wednesday).
Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Hand ball by Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough).
Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.
Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.