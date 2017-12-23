Match ends, Leeds United 1, Hull City 0.
Leeds United 1-0 Hull City
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds United continued their fine Championship resurgence as Pablo Hernandez's first-half goal gave them victory over Hull City at Elland Road.
The Spaniard collected Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor's skewed clearance before cleverly chipping into the net to earn a fifth win in seven games.
Jon Toral hit the post for Hull, before Ezgjan Alioski almost made it 2-0 but was denied by McGregor's fine save.
Hull pushed for an equaliser after the break, with Kevin Stewart heading over.
Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen was under pressure at the start of November after a 3-1 defeat at Brentford - their sixth loss in seven league matches.
Since then their only defeat has been at runaway leaders Wolves.
A scrappy game against Yorkshire rivals Hull was decided by a moment of magic from Hernandez just before the half-hour mark, as he burst forward and placed a wonderful lobbed shot over the head of McGregor.
The Tigers have now lost back-to-back games by a single goal under new boss Nigel Adkins and are just three points above the relegation zone.
Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen:
"Our performance could have been better, but I suppose the only things that matter are the three points.
"This was a very important victory for us. The players showed real character to get the result in the end.
"It's not easy, this division, and that showed today, but we are in a good moment right now and we all have to take the positives."
Hull City head coach Nigel Adkins:
"We were assertive and in control really, but we should have taken our chances.
"We were unfortunate to be behind at half-time. Overall we've probably created treble the amount of chances Leeds did, but they've won the game.
"I've only been at the club a couple of weeks, but I've already seen plenty to be positive about."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 13Wiedwald
- 2Ayling
- 18Jansson
- 6Cooper
- 28Berardi
- 23PhillipsSubstituted forO'Kaneat 45'minutes
- 25Vieira
- 22Cibicki
- 19HernándezSubstituted forPenningtonat 90'minutes
- 10Alioski
- 7RoofeSubstituted forLasoggaat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lonergan
- 5Pennington
- 8Anita
- 9Lasogga
- 11Grot
- 14O'Kane
- 35Shaughnessy
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 29Tomori
- 21DawsonBooked at 82mins
- 3MazuchSubstituted forStewartat 31'minutes
- 34Aina
- 16Larsson
- 5HectorBooked at 89mins
- 11ToralSubstituted forBowenat 73'minutes
- 4Irvine
- 7Grosicki
- 9DickoSubstituted forHenriksenat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Marshall
- 14Diomande
- 20Bowen
- 22Henriksen
- 24Clark
- 27Clackstone
- 35Stewart
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 35,156
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Hull City 0.
Attempt missed. Ola Aina (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Michael Hector.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ronaldo Vieira.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Matthew Pennington replaces Pablo Hernández.
Booking
Michael Hector (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kevin Stewart (Hull City).
Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kevin Stewart (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Pawel Cibicki (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Pontus Jansson.
Booking
Michael Dawson (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Dawson (Hull City).
Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Markus Henriksen replaces Nouha Dicko.
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (Hull City).
Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Pierre-Michel Lasogga replaces Kemar Roofe.
Jackson Irvine (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nouha Dicko.
Foul by Kevin Stewart (Hull City).
Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jarrod Bowen replaces Jon Toral.
Attempt missed. Kevin Stewart (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fikayo Tomori.
Sebastian Larsson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).
Kevin Stewart (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Kevin Stewart (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jon Toral with a cross following a set piece situation.
Jon Toral (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United).
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
Attempt blocked. Jackson Irvine (Hull City) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Toral with a cross.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Gaetano Berardi.
Jackson Irvine (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).
Offside, Hull City. Jackson Irvine tries a through ball, but Kamil Grosicki is caught offside.
Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Hector (Hull City).