Championship
Leeds1Hull0

Leeds United 1-0 Hull City

Pablo Hernandez scores for Leeds
Pablo Hernandez has scored five goals for Leeds this season

Leeds United continued their fine Championship resurgence as Pablo Hernandez's first-half goal gave them victory over Hull City at Elland Road.

The Spaniard collected Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor's skewed clearance before cleverly chipping into the net to earn a fifth win in seven games.

Jon Toral hit the post for Hull, before Ezgjan Alioski almost made it 2-0 but was denied by McGregor's fine save.

Hull pushed for an equaliser after the break, with Kevin Stewart heading over.

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen was under pressure at the start of November after a 3-1 defeat at Brentford - their sixth loss in seven league matches.

Since then their only defeat has been at runaway leaders Wolves.

A scrappy game against Yorkshire rivals Hull was decided by a moment of magic from Hernandez just before the half-hour mark, as he burst forward and placed a wonderful lobbed shot over the head of McGregor.

The Tigers have now lost back-to-back games by a single goal under new boss Nigel Adkins and are just three points above the relegation zone.

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen:

"Our performance could have been better, but I suppose the only things that matter are the three points.

"This was a very important victory for us. The players showed real character to get the result in the end.

"It's not easy, this division, and that showed today, but we are in a good moment right now and we all have to take the positives."

Hull City head coach Nigel Adkins:

"We were assertive and in control really, but we should have taken our chances.

"We were unfortunate to be behind at half-time. Overall we've probably created treble the amount of chances Leeds did, but they've won the game.

"I've only been at the club a couple of weeks, but I've already seen plenty to be positive about."

Line-ups

Leeds

  • 13Wiedwald
  • 2Ayling
  • 18Jansson
  • 6Cooper
  • 28Berardi
  • 23PhillipsSubstituted forO'Kaneat 45'minutes
  • 25Vieira
  • 22Cibicki
  • 19HernándezSubstituted forPenningtonat 90'minutes
  • 10Alioski
  • 7RoofeSubstituted forLasoggaat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lonergan
  • 5Pennington
  • 8Anita
  • 9Lasogga
  • 11Grot
  • 14O'Kane
  • 35Shaughnessy

Hull

  • 1McGregor
  • 29Tomori
  • 21DawsonBooked at 82mins
  • 3MazuchSubstituted forStewartat 31'minutes
  • 34Aina
  • 16Larsson
  • 5HectorBooked at 89mins
  • 11ToralSubstituted forBowenat 73'minutes
  • 4Irvine
  • 7Grosicki
  • 9DickoSubstituted forHenriksenat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Marshall
  • 14Diomande
  • 20Bowen
  • 22Henriksen
  • 24Clark
  • 27Clackstone
  • 35Stewart
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
35,156

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamHull
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home5
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Leeds United 1, Hull City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Hull City 0.

Attempt missed. Ola Aina (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Michael Hector.

Attempt saved. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ronaldo Vieira.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Matthew Pennington replaces Pablo Hernández.

Booking

Michael Hector (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Kevin Stewart (Hull City).

Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kevin Stewart (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United).

Attempt missed. Pawel Cibicki (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Pontus Jansson.

Booking

Michael Dawson (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael Dawson (Hull City).

Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Markus Henriksen replaces Nouha Dicko.

Foul by Jarrod Bowen (Hull City).

Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Pierre-Michel Lasogga replaces Kemar Roofe.

Jackson Irvine (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nouha Dicko.

Foul by Kevin Stewart (Hull City).

Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Jarrod Bowen replaces Jon Toral.

Attempt missed. Kevin Stewart (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fikayo Tomori.

Sebastian Larsson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).

Kevin Stewart (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).

Attempt missed. Kevin Stewart (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jon Toral with a cross following a set piece situation.

Jon Toral (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United).

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Liam Cooper.

Attempt blocked. Jackson Irvine (Hull City) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Toral with a cross.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Gaetano Berardi.

Jackson Irvine (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).

Offside, Hull City. Jackson Irvine tries a through ball, but Kamil Grosicki is caught offside.

Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Hector (Hull City).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
View full Championship table

