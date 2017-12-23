Leeds United 1-0 Hull City

Pablo Hernandez has scored five goals for Leeds this season

Leeds United continued their fine Championship resurgence as Pablo Hernandez's first-half goal gave them victory over Hull City at Elland Road.

The Spaniard collected Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor's skewed clearance before cleverly chipping into the net to earn a fifth win in seven games.

Jon Toral hit the post for Hull, before Ezgjan Alioski almost made it 2-0 but was denied by McGregor's fine save.

Hull pushed for an equaliser after the break, with Kevin Stewart heading over.

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen was under pressure at the start of November after a 3-1 defeat at Brentford - their sixth loss in seven league matches.

Since then their only defeat has been at runaway leaders Wolves.

A scrappy game against Yorkshire rivals Hull was decided by a moment of magic from Hernandez just before the half-hour mark, as he burst forward and placed a wonderful lobbed shot over the head of McGregor.

The Tigers have now lost back-to-back games by a single goal under new boss Nigel Adkins and are just three points above the relegation zone.

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen:

"Our performance could have been better, but I suppose the only things that matter are the three points.

"This was a very important victory for us. The players showed real character to get the result in the end.

"It's not easy, this division, and that showed today, but we are in a good moment right now and we all have to take the positives."

Hull City head coach Nigel Adkins:

"We were assertive and in control really, but we should have taken our chances.

"We were unfortunate to be behind at half-time. Overall we've probably created treble the amount of chances Leeds did, but they've won the game.

"I've only been at the club a couple of weeks, but I've already seen plenty to be positive about."