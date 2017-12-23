Match ends, Preston North End 1, Nottingham Forest 1.
Preston North End 1-1 Nottingham Forest
Paul Huntington's long-range strike earned Preston a point as Nottingham Forest drew in the Championship for the first time in 30 matches.
An open game failed to produce a goal until just before the hour when Ben Brereton started and finished a slick move to slot the visitors ahead.
But Preston responded impressively and centre-back Huntington levelled with a fine low strike.
Both sides pushed for a winner but neither could create a telling chance.
Forest's last Championship game without a winner also came against Preston, a 1-1 draw in April last season.
The visitors had to withstand an impressive early barrage, with Jordan Hugill and Huntington both having good chances.
Forest grew in confidence and Kieran Dowell had a strike well saved by Chris Maxwell.
Their improvement was rewarded when Brereton dribbled the ball out of defence and, after great work by Liam Bridcutt and Dowell, coolly finished under Maxwell.
But Huntington struck to keep Preston within a point of the play-off spots prior to Aston Villa's evening kick-off against Sheffield United.
Preston North End manager Alex Neil:
"I thought we played better today than we have in some of our recent wins here, just our quality of ball at times was poor.
"We lacked a bit of incisiveness in the final third. We relied on a centre-back to come and score us a goal.
"For the opportunities we had and the pressure we put on we deserved to win the game."
Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton:
"It was almost like we got the goal and we stopped doing what we do well.
"That's the time we needed to do more and we let them get back into the game.
"But it's a tough place to come, they have some quality players and are well managed so we should be delighted with the point."
Line-ups
Preston
- 22Maxwell
- 5Clarke
- 23Huntington
- 20Davies
- 25O'Connor
- 4PearsonBooked at 86mins
- 12GallagherBooked at 89mins
- 29Barkhuizen
- 8BrowneSubstituted forHarropat 62'minutes
- 37RobinsonSubstituted forHorganat 59'minutes
- 9Hugill
Substitutes
- 1Rudd
- 6Boyle
- 7Horgan
- 10Harrop
- 11Johnson
- 19Welsh
- 27Mavididi
Nottm Forest
- 43Smith
- 2Lichaj
- 42Worrall
- 4Mancienne
- 11OsbornBooked at 68mins
- 7BridcuttBooked at 42mins
- 24VaughanBooked at 31minsSubstituted forBouchalakisat 84'minutes
- 17BreretonBooked at 49minsSubstituted forWardat 62'minutes
- 20Dowell
- 18CarayolSubstituted forCashat 63'minutes
- 9Murphy
Substitutes
- 6Traore
- 10McKay
- 14Cash
- 16Clough
- 19Ward
- 30Henderson
- 31Bouchalakis
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 13,481
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Nottingham Forest 1.
Attempt missed. Josh Harrop (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Gallagher following a set piece situation.
Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt missed. Tom Clarke (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Huntington with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Andreas Bouchalakis (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Ward with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kieran Dowell with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Paul Gallagher.
Booking
Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Gallagher (Preston North End).
Kieran Dowell (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Harrop.
Daryl Horgan (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest).
Booking
Ben Pearson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).
Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Andreas Bouchalakis replaces David Vaughan.
Attempt saved. Paul Huntington (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Barkhuizen.
Attempt blocked. Daryl Horgan (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Michael Mancienne.
Foul by Josh Harrop (Preston North End).
Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Paul Huntington (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jordan Smith.
Kevin O'Connor (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jamie Ward.
Attempt missed. Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Gallagher with a cross following a set piece situation.
Ben Pearson (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest).
Booking
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Daryl Horgan (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest).
Offside, Preston North End. Josh Harrop tries a through ball, but Jordan Hugill is caught offside.