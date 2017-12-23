Aston Villa 2-2 Sheffield United

Championship
Aston Villa let slip an early two-goal lead as they were held to an ultimately disappointing draw by fellow Championship play-off contenders Sheffield United.

Top scorer Albert Adomah's fourth-minute penalty was quickly followed by Mile Jedinak's header.

Yet, by the 26th minute, the Blades had levelled with two well-taken strikes from Clayton Donaldson.

The draw leaves both sides nine points off an automatic promotion place.

For all their spirit in coming back to claim a deserved point, Chris Wilder's side have now gone six games without a win, while it is almost a month since Villa last won, having picked up just three points from their last four games.

Villa made a dream start, going two up in nine minutes.

First, teenage striker Keinan Davis went down under a relatively soft challenge by Richard Stearman and the referee pointed to the spot.

Adomah duly despatched the spotkick, for his 11th goal of the season, followed five minutes later by the soaring Jedinak's fierce header from Conor Hourihane's right-wing corner.

Within three minutes, the Blades pulled one back when Jedinak failed to cut out John Lundstram's long ball over the top and Birmingham City old boy Donaldson coolly brought the ball down before chipping over the stranded Sam Johnstone.

It was then makeshift centre-half Jedinak's error that let Donaldson in for his second goal when he failed to deal with another long ball, this time from another former Blues player Mark Duffy.

That allowed Donaldson to power clear and fire through keeper Johnstone's legs. But it proved to be the end of the scoring, Leon Clarke, the Championship's 14-goal top scorer, going closest in a poor second half, with an off-target far-post header just wide.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC Sport:

"We made a wonderful start, got in front and looked good, but we've then gifted them two goals.

"The one thing you can't legislate for is individual errors. It cost us last week in a big game (at Derby) and it's cost us again.

"That's disappointing because it's the one area where we've looked strong. We had the best defensive record earlier in the season. Now, all of a sudden, we're making unforced mistakes."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told BBC Sport:

"It was attitude and character that got us through more than free flowing football but that was what I needed.

"It may not have been the biggest result of the day in England but, in our dressing room, it feels like a win. Maybe it could be a turning point for us. It had to start somewhere.

"Clayton Donaldson has got himself back in over the last two or three weeks. We're not big hitters in this division and people might have been a surprise when we signed him, but he's really good for Birmingham City over the last few seasons and hopefully he can now have a good run at it with us."

Line-ups

Aston Villa

  • 1Johnstone
  • 27El Mohamady Abdel FattahSubstituted forHoganat 73'minutes
  • 5Chester
  • 15Jedinak
  • 3Taylor
  • 7SnodgrassSubstituted forde Laetat 59'minutes
  • 6Whelan
  • 14Hourihane
  • 37Adomah
  • 10Grealish
  • 39DavisSubstituted forAgbonlahorat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2de Laet
  • 9Hogan
  • 11Agbonlahor
  • 13Steer
  • 20Bjarnason
  • 21Hutton
  • 24Elphick

Sheff Utd

  • 1Moore
  • 16Carter-Vickers
  • 19Stearman
  • 5O'ConnellBooked at 71mins
  • 2Baldock
  • 7Lundstram
  • 6BashamBooked at 57mins
  • 3Stevens
  • 21DuffySubstituted forCarruthersat 73'minutes
  • 9Clarke
  • 11DonaldsonBooked at 68minsSubstituted forSharpat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Sharp
  • 13Wright
  • 22Lavery
  • 23Heneghan
  • 24Lafferty
  • 27Blackman
  • 44Carruthers
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
35,210

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Sheffield United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Sheffield United 2.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) because of an injury.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Enda Stevens.

Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).

Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a cross.

Foul by Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa).

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Foul by Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).

Samir Carruthers (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).

Offside, Aston Villa. Neil Taylor tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.

Foul by Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa).

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) because of an injury.

Delay in match Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) because of an injury.

Scott Hogan (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Billy Sharp replaces Clayton Donaldson.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Samir Carruthers replaces Mark Duffy.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Scott Hogan replaces Ahmed El Mohamady.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Gabriel Agbonlahor replaces Keinan Davis.

Foul by Keinan Davis (Aston Villa).

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by John Lundstram.

Attempt missed. Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Booking

Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).

Offside, Sheffield United. Simon Moore tries a through ball, but Clayton Donaldson is caught offside.

Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
View full Championship table

