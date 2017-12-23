Aston Villa 2-2 Sheffield United

Clayton Donaldson slots home his second goal for Sheffield United

Aston Villa let slip an early two-goal lead as they were held to an ultimately disappointing draw by fellow Championship play-off contenders Sheffield United.

Top scorer Albert Adomah's fourth-minute penalty was quickly followed by Mile Jedinak's header.

Yet, by the 26th minute, the Blades had levelled with two well-taken strikes from Clayton Donaldson.

The draw leaves both sides nine points off an automatic promotion place.

For all their spirit in coming back to claim a deserved point, Chris Wilder's side have now gone six games without a win, while it is almost a month since Villa last won, having picked up just three points from their last four games.

Villa made a dream start, going two up in nine minutes.

First, teenage striker Keinan Davis went down under a relatively soft challenge by Richard Stearman and the referee pointed to the spot.

Adomah duly despatched the spotkick, for his 11th goal of the season, followed five minutes later by the soaring Jedinak's fierce header from Conor Hourihane's right-wing corner.

Within three minutes, the Blades pulled one back when Jedinak failed to cut out John Lundstram's long ball over the top and Birmingham City old boy Donaldson coolly brought the ball down before chipping over the stranded Sam Johnstone.

It was then makeshift centre-half Jedinak's error that let Donaldson in for his second goal when he failed to deal with another long ball, this time from another former Blues player Mark Duffy.

That allowed Donaldson to power clear and fire through keeper Johnstone's legs. But it proved to be the end of the scoring, Leon Clarke, the Championship's 14-goal top scorer, going closest in a poor second half, with an off-target far-post header just wide.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC Sport:

"We made a wonderful start, got in front and looked good, but we've then gifted them two goals.

"The one thing you can't legislate for is individual errors. It cost us last week in a big game (at Derby) and it's cost us again.

"That's disappointing because it's the one area where we've looked strong. We had the best defensive record earlier in the season. Now, all of a sudden, we're making unforced mistakes."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told BBC Sport:

"It was attitude and character that got us through more than free flowing football but that was what I needed.

"It may not have been the biggest result of the day in England but, in our dressing room, it feels like a win. Maybe it could be a turning point for us. It had to start somewhere.

"Clayton Donaldson has got himself back in over the last two or three weeks. We're not big hitters in this division and people might have been a surprise when we signed him, but he's really good for Birmingham City over the last few seasons and hopefully he can now have a good run at it with us."