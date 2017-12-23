Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Northampton Town 1-1 Blackburn Rovers
-
- From the section League One
Blackburn failed to continue their six-game winning run in League One as they were held to a draw by struggling Northampton at Sixfields.
After Bradley Dack cancelled out Sam Foley's 21st-minute opener, Rovers had a chance to win it in the 84th minute but on-loan striker Marcus Antonsson missed a penalty.
Rovers made the better start but Richard Smallwood could not convert Antonsson's low cross and Northampton responded with their own spell of pressure which led to the opening goal.
After goalkeeper David Raya kept out Chris Long, Matt Grimes' deep corner found an unmarked Aaron Pierre whose goal-bound header was prodded home from close range by Foley.
Rovers sought a quick equaliser but it was not until the moments after half-time when they were back on level terms.
It was third time lucky for Dack as the midfielder, denied by two blocks in the first half, capitalised on hesitant defending to fire a crisp low finish into the bottom corner.
Blackburn pushed for a winner and went close several times with Craig Conway shooting into the side-netting before Antonsson won and then missed a spot-kick, superbly thwarted by David Cornell, six minutes from time.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Northampton
- 1Cornell
- 2Moloney
- 6Taylor
- 16PierreSubstituted forPooleat 34'minutes
- 3Buchanan
- 29Grimes
- 37McGuganSubstituted forMcWilliamsat 88'minutes
- 8Foley
- 21O'TooleBooked at 90mins
- 20SmithSubstituted forHoskinsat 71'minutes
- 19Long
Substitutes
- 7Waters
- 9Richards
- 14Hoskins
- 17McWilliams
- 26Poole
- 27Hanley
- 30Coddington
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 2Nyambe
- 25DowningBooked at 43mins
- 15WardBooked at 36mins
- 3Williams
- 6Smallwood
- 11WhittinghamSubstituted forTomlinsonat 64'minutes
- 32Conway
- 23Dack
- 20Antonsson
- 10GrahamSubstituted forNuttallat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Harper
- 5Hart
- 13Leutwiler
- 16Caddis
- 28Tomlinson
- 34Wharton
- 38Nuttall
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 6,541
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Booking
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Willem Tomlinson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).
Attempt missed. Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Sam Foley.
Hand ball by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Shaun McWilliams replaces Lewis McGugan.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Sam Hoskins.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).
Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Penalty saved! Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty Blackburn Rovers. Richard Smallwood draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by David Cornell (Northampton Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Sam Foley (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).
Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Sam Hoskins replaces George Smith.
Foul by Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers).
Chris Long (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Willem Tomlinson replaces Peter Whittingham.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Nuttall replaces Danny Graham.
Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).
Regan Poole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lewis McGugan (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).
Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Foley (Northampton Town).
Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Regan Poole (Northampton Town).
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 1, Blackburn Rovers 1. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Chris Long (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. George Smith (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers).