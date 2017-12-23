Northampton Town 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn failed to continue their six-game winning run in League One as they were held to a draw by struggling Northampton at Sixfields.

After Bradley Dack cancelled out Sam Foley's 21st-minute opener, Rovers had a chance to win it in the 84th minute but on-loan striker Marcus Antonsson missed a penalty.

Rovers made the better start but Richard Smallwood could not convert Antonsson's low cross and Northampton responded with their own spell of pressure which led to the opening goal.

After goalkeeper David Raya kept out Chris Long, Matt Grimes' deep corner found an unmarked Aaron Pierre whose goal-bound header was prodded home from close range by Foley.

Rovers sought a quick equaliser but it was not until the moments after half-time when they were back on level terms.

It was third time lucky for Dack as the midfielder, denied by two blocks in the first half, capitalised on hesitant defending to fire a crisp low finish into the bottom corner.

Blackburn pushed for a winner and went close several times with Craig Conway shooting into the side-netting before Antonsson won and then missed a spot-kick, superbly thwarted by David Cornell, six minutes from time.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.