Rochdale 1-1 Walsall

Maz Kouhyar's late goal handed Walsall a share of the spoils at Rochdale as Joe Thompson returned from the bench for the hosts after beating cancer a second time.

At the end of a dire first half, Dale midfielder Callum Camps was close to fluking an opening goal when his miscued cross towards the back post flew over Saddlers stopper Mark Gillespie and struck the crossbar.

The second half started with Erhun Oztumer flagged offside after netting from close range.

The opening goal arrived in the 62nd minute, somewhat against the run of play.

Camps played a delicious lofted pass to Calvin Andrew on the right and the big striker cut into the area, seeing his initial shot blocked but firing the rebound through the legs of Kory Roberts and into the bottom corner of the net.

Dale's Thompson, who fought off cancer for a second time earlier this year, came on as a second-half substitute for his first appearance since March.

But it was not to be a winning return for the local man as Kouhyar pounced from close range to turn home Oztumer's delivery at the death.

