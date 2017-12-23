League One
Rochdale1Walsall1

Rochdale 1-1 Walsall

Maz Kouhyar's late goal handed Walsall a share of the spoils at Rochdale as Joe Thompson returned from the bench for the hosts after beating cancer a second time.

At the end of a dire first half, Dale midfielder Callum Camps was close to fluking an opening goal when his miscued cross towards the back post flew over Saddlers stopper Mark Gillespie and struck the crossbar.

The second half started with Erhun Oztumer flagged offside after netting from close range.

The opening goal arrived in the 62nd minute, somewhat against the run of play.

Camps played a delicious lofted pass to Calvin Andrew on the right and the big striker cut into the area, seeing his initial shot blocked but firing the rebound through the legs of Kory Roberts and into the bottom corner of the net.

Dale's Thompson, who fought off cancer for a second time earlier this year, came on as a second-half substitute for his first appearance since March.

But it was not to be a winning return for the local man as Kouhyar pounced from close range to turn home Oztumer's delivery at the death.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Rochdale

  • 1Lillis
  • 2Rafferty
  • 6McGahey
  • 29DanielsBooked at 90mins
  • 39BunneyBooked at 80mins
  • 14Rathbone
  • 10Camps
  • 11WilliamsSubstituted forThompsonat 72'minutes
  • 16DoneSubstituted forInmanat 45'minutes
  • 40Henderson
  • 9Andrew

Substitutes

  • 4McNulty
  • 15Thompson
  • 17Inman
  • 18Keane
  • 22Moore
  • 32Kitching
  • 36Gillam

Walsall

  • 1Gillespie
  • 2EdwardsSubstituted forFlanaganat 87'minutes
  • 5GuthrieBooked at 50mins
  • 24Roberts
  • 3Leahy
  • 7Chambers
  • 6Devlin
  • 19IsmailSubstituted forKouhyarat 80'minutes
  • 10Oztumer
  • 11MorrisSubstituted forJacksonat 71'minutes
  • 32Agyei

Substitutes

  • 9Jackson
  • 15Kinsella
  • 17Flanagan
  • 23Donnellan
  • 25Kouhyar
  • 36Candlin
  • 37Ganley
Referee:
Andy Haines
Attendance:
2,702

Match Stats

Home TeamRochdaleAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Rochdale 1, Walsall 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, Walsall 1.

Attempt missed. Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Daniel Agyei (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).

Goal!

Goal! Rochdale 1, Walsall 1. Maz Kouhyar (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Erhun Oztumer.

Booking

Donervon Daniels (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Donervon Daniels (Rochdale).

Daniel Agyei (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luke Leahy (Walsall).

Attempt missed. Daniel Agyei (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Reece Flanagan replaces Joe Edwards.

Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Agyei (Walsall).

Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Edwards (Walsall).

Booking

Joe Bunney (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Maz Kouhyar replaces Zeli Ismail.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Luke Leahy.

Attempt blocked. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Joe Thompson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Luke Leahy.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Joe Thompson replaces Jordan Williams because of an injury.

Delay in match Jordan Williams (Rochdale) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Simeon Jackson replaces Kieron Morris.

Foul by Jordan Williams (Rochdale).

Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Leahy (Walsall).

Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Kory Roberts.

Attempt blocked. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kieron Morris (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).

Goal!

Goal! Rochdale 1, Walsall 0. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Josh Lillis.

Attempt saved. Kieron Morris (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan22163349123751
2Shrewsbury22145330141647
3Blackburn22135440202044
4Scunthorpe23126531181342
5Bradford2313373628842
6Charlton2210663027336
7Peterborough2310583934535
8Portsmouth23112102726135
9Rotherham23103103833533
10Oxford Utd238783534131
11Walsall227873031-129
12Blackpool237792831-328
13Southend237792637-1128
14Doncaster2376102327-427
15Fleetwood2376103137-627
16Oldham2376103744-727
17Bristol Rovers2390143341-827
18Gillingham236892225-326
19MK Dons236892634-826
20Plymouth2366112232-1024
21Wimbledon2265111727-1023
22Northampton2365121939-2023
23Rochdale2241082429-522
24Bury2245131932-1317
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC