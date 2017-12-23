Match ends, Rochdale 1, Walsall 1.
Rochdale 1-1 Walsall
Maz Kouhyar's late goal handed Walsall a share of the spoils at Rochdale as Joe Thompson returned from the bench for the hosts after beating cancer a second time.
At the end of a dire first half, Dale midfielder Callum Camps was close to fluking an opening goal when his miscued cross towards the back post flew over Saddlers stopper Mark Gillespie and struck the crossbar.
The second half started with Erhun Oztumer flagged offside after netting from close range.
The opening goal arrived in the 62nd minute, somewhat against the run of play.
Camps played a delicious lofted pass to Calvin Andrew on the right and the big striker cut into the area, seeing his initial shot blocked but firing the rebound through the legs of Kory Roberts and into the bottom corner of the net.
Dale's Thompson, who fought off cancer for a second time earlier this year, came on as a second-half substitute for his first appearance since March.
But it was not to be a winning return for the local man as Kouhyar pounced from close range to turn home Oztumer's delivery at the death.
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 2Rafferty
- 6McGahey
- 29DanielsBooked at 90mins
- 39BunneyBooked at 80mins
- 14Rathbone
- 10Camps
- 11WilliamsSubstituted forThompsonat 72'minutes
- 16DoneSubstituted forInmanat 45'minutes
- 40Henderson
- 9Andrew
Substitutes
- 4McNulty
- 15Thompson
- 17Inman
- 18Keane
- 22Moore
- 32Kitching
- 36Gillam
Walsall
- 1Gillespie
- 2EdwardsSubstituted forFlanaganat 87'minutes
- 5GuthrieBooked at 50mins
- 24Roberts
- 3Leahy
- 7Chambers
- 6Devlin
- 19IsmailSubstituted forKouhyarat 80'minutes
- 10Oztumer
- 11MorrisSubstituted forJacksonat 71'minutes
- 32Agyei
Substitutes
- 9Jackson
- 15Kinsella
- 17Flanagan
- 23Donnellan
- 25Kouhyar
- 36Candlin
- 37Ganley
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 2,702
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, Walsall 1.
Attempt missed. Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Daniel Agyei (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 1, Walsall 1. Maz Kouhyar (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Erhun Oztumer.
Booking
Donervon Daniels (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Donervon Daniels (Rochdale).
Daniel Agyei (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke Leahy (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Daniel Agyei (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Reece Flanagan replaces Joe Edwards.
Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Agyei (Walsall).
Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Edwards (Walsall).
Booking
Joe Bunney (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Maz Kouhyar replaces Zeli Ismail.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Luke Leahy.
Attempt blocked. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Joe Thompson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Luke Leahy.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Joe Thompson replaces Jordan Williams because of an injury.
Delay in match Jordan Williams (Rochdale) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Simeon Jackson replaces Kieron Morris.
Foul by Jordan Williams (Rochdale).
Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Leahy (Walsall).
Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Kory Roberts.
Attempt blocked. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kieron Morris (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 1, Walsall 0. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Josh Lillis.
Attempt saved. Kieron Morris (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.