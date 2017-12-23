Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Bradford City 1.
AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Bradford City
AFC Wimbledon claimed their first League One home win since October 17 as they beat in-form Bradford.
Dons striker Cody McDonald capitalised on a defensive mix-up between Adam Thompson and City goalkeeper Rouven Sattelmaier to poke his side in front from 15 yards after just seven minutes.
Bradford forward Paul Taylor levelled 100 seconds into the second half, firing home from close range following an impressive City break led by Alex Gilliead.
But Lyle Taylor's 10th goal of the season, a 25-yard shot that Sattelmaier fumbled horrifically, deservedly earned Neal Ardley's side the victory 20 minutes from time.
City started the game seeking to equal a club record of five consecutive away league wins but struggled against the lowly Dons throughout the opening half. Sattelmaier made three good saves to deny McDonald, Lyle Taylor and Andy Barcham, all from close range.
Bradford defender Matthew Kilgallon hit the bar with a thumping header from Tony McMahon's corner after 15 minutes, before Nicky Law and Thompson both had shots - the latter in the seventh minute of added time - rebound off the post.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 1LongBooked at 90mins
- 2Fuller
- 4Oshilaja
- 32Charles
- 3Meades
- 8AbdouBooked at 67minsSubstituted forFrancombat 79'minutes
- 14Trotter
- 19SoaresBooked at 90mins
- 10McDonald
- 33TaylorBooked at 38minsSubstituted forKajaat 88'minutes
- 17BarchamSubstituted forNightingaleat 90+5'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Nightingale
- 7Francomb
- 21Kaja
- 23Kennedy
- 24McDonnell
- 26Hartigan
- 28Egan
Bradford
- 12Sattelmaier
- 29McMahon
- 2Thompson
- 5Kilgallon
- 35Robinson
- 17Gilliead
- 6Vincelot
- 4ReevesSubstituted forDiengat 71'minutes
- 7LawSubstituted forMcCartanat 78'minutes
- 10Taylor
- 9Wyke
Substitutes
- 8Dieng
- 14McCartan
- 15Field
- 16Hanson
- 18Hendrie
- 23Raeder
- 34Patrick
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
- Attendance:
- 4,215
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Bradford City 1.
Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).
Adam Thompson (Bradford City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Booking
George Long (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Will Nightingale replaces Andy Barcham.
Attempt missed. Timothee Dieng (Bradford City) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Tom Soares.
Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon).
Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Matthew Kilgallon.
Booking
Tom Soares (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Rouven Sattelmaier.
Attempt saved. George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Egli Kaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Romain Vincelot (Bradford City).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Egli Kaja replaces Lyle Taylor because of an injury.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Adam Thompson.
Attempt blocked. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Tom Soares.
Foul by Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon).
Adam Thompson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. Paul Taylor (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. George Francomb replaces Nadjim Abdou.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Shay McCartan replaces Nicky Law.
Attempt missed. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.
Nicky Law (Bradford City) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box.
Foul by Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon).
Timothee Dieng (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Timothee Dieng replaces Jake Reeves.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 2, Bradford City 1. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jake Reeves.
Booking
Nadjim Abdou (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Nadjim Abdou (AFC Wimbledon).
Paul Taylor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.