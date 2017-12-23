AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Bradford City

AFC Wimbledon claimed their first League One home win since October 17 as they beat in-form Bradford.

Dons striker Cody McDonald capitalised on a defensive mix-up between Adam Thompson and City goalkeeper Rouven Sattelmaier to poke his side in front from 15 yards after just seven minutes.

Bradford forward Paul Taylor levelled 100 seconds into the second half, firing home from close range following an impressive City break led by Alex Gilliead.

But Lyle Taylor's 10th goal of the season, a 25-yard shot that Sattelmaier fumbled horrifically, deservedly earned Neal Ardley's side the victory 20 minutes from time.

City started the game seeking to equal a club record of five consecutive away league wins but struggled against the lowly Dons throughout the opening half. Sattelmaier made three good saves to deny McDonald, Lyle Taylor and Andy Barcham, all from close range.

Bradford defender Matthew Kilgallon hit the bar with a thumping header from Tony McMahon's corner after 15 minutes, before Nicky Law and Thompson both had shots - the latter in the seventh minute of added time - rebound off the post.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.