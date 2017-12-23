Match ends, Notts County 3, Cambridge United 3.
Notts County 3-3 Cambridge United
Jonathan Forte's late goal saw Notts County preserve their unbeaten home record in League Two as they fought back from 3-0 down to draw against Cambridge United.
Cambridge, who had gone into the game without an away goal in 700 minutes of football, took the lead five minutes before the break when Uche Ikpeazu lashed in superbly from just inside the box.
Jevani Brown then doubled their lead in the 49th minute when County failed to clear a corner and he smashed the ball in via the inside of the post.
And when a long throw was touched on by Ikpeazu for Brown to crash home his second after 68 minutes, former Magpies boss Shaun Derry sensed three points.
But substitute Lewis Alessandra headed in Dan Jones' cross to make it 3-1 six minutes later and Shaun Brisley set up a frantic finale when he steered in to give the home side hope of salvaging an equaliser.
They got it too when substitute Forte turned in during stoppage time to send Meadow Lane wild.
Line-ups
Notts County
- 34Fitzsimons
- 2Tootle
- 5Duffy
- 16BrisleyBooked at 53mins
- 3DickinsonSubstituted forJonesat 61'minutes
- 11HawkridgeSubstituted forAlessandraat 61'minutes
- 22Yates
- 4Hewitt
- 10Grant
- 30SteadSubstituted forForteat 74'minutes
- 9Ameobi
Substitutes
- 7Alessandra
- 13Pindroch
- 14Forte
- 17Smith
- 19Hunt
- 23Jones
- 24Milsom
Cambridge
- 1FordeBooked at 90mins
- 2Halliday
- 6Legge
- 12Taft
- 3CarrollBooked at 72mins
- 21Elito
- 20BrownBooked at 21mins
- 5Taylor
- 18MarisSubstituted forOsadebeat 84'minutes
- 9IkpeazuBooked at 14mins
- 10Azeez
Substitutes
- 7Mingoia
- 13Mitov
- 15Osadebe
- 19Amoo
- 24Davies
- 34Knowles
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
- Attendance:
- 6,102
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 3, Cambridge United 3.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Daniel Jones.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 3, Cambridge United 3. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shola Ameobi.
Booking
David Forde (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card.
Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 2, Cambridge United 3. Shaun Brisley (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Shola Ameobi.
Daniel Jones (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United).
Attempt blocked. Matt Tootle (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Matt Tootle (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ross Fitzsimons (Notts County).
Adebayo Azeez (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Emmanuel Osadebe replaces George Maris.
Jorge Grant (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad Halliday (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Shola Ameobi (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Jonathan Forte (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Taylor (Cambridge United).
Foul by Daniel Jones (Notts County).
Adebayo Azeez (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Cambridge United 3. Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Jonathan Forte replaces Jon Stead.
Booking
Jake Carroll (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Carroll (Cambridge United).
Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).
Leon Legge (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 0, Cambridge United 3. Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Uche Ikpeazu.
Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).
Brad Halliday (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay in match Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Daniel Jones replaces Carl Dickinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Lewis Alessandra replaces Terry Hawkridge.
Attempt missed. Shola Ameobi (Notts County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by David Forde.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by George Taft.
Foul by Carl Dickinson (Notts County).