Notts County 3-3 Cambridge United

Jonathan Forte's late goal saw Notts County preserve their unbeaten home record in League Two as they fought back from 3-0 down to draw against Cambridge United.

Cambridge, who had gone into the game without an away goal in 700 minutes of football, took the lead five minutes before the break when Uche Ikpeazu lashed in superbly from just inside the box.

Jevani Brown then doubled their lead in the 49th minute when County failed to clear a corner and he smashed the ball in via the inside of the post.

And when a long throw was touched on by Ikpeazu for Brown to crash home his second after 68 minutes, former Magpies boss Shaun Derry sensed three points.

But substitute Lewis Alessandra headed in Dan Jones' cross to make it 3-1 six minutes later and Shaun Brisley set up a frantic finale when he steered in to give the home side hope of salvaging an equaliser.

They got it too when substitute Forte turned in during stoppage time to send Meadow Lane wild.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.