St Johnstone 0-0 Heart of Midlothian

St Johnstone and Hearts were unable to recreate the heights they reached the week before, producing a dour draw at McDiarmid Park.

Joe Shaughnessy did have a close-range header brilliantly tipped over by Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

And Saints goalkeeper Zander Clark saved well to stop Steven Anderson deflecting the ball into his own net.

Hearts youngster Harry Cochrane was sent off for a second yellow card after a late challenge on Blair Alston.

The strong wind swirling around McDiarmid Park was undoubtedly causing both sets off players a problem, as they struggled to cope with the conditions.

The home side, though who were without a home win since September, looked the liveliest in the opening exchanges.

Alston sent a header narrowly over and the Saints midfielder had the first shot on target, but his tame effort from just outside the box was gathered by Hearts 'keeper McLaughlin at the second attempt.

McLaughlin was called into action again from a well worked set piece by St Johnstone.

A corner from the left hand side was sent deep to the back post where Steven Anderson knocked it back across goal. The towering Shaughnessy sent it goalwards, but McLaughlin was at full stretch to tip it over the crossbar.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright was satisfied with taking one point against Hearts

Hearts were struggling to recreate any of the zip and flair they showed last week when they disposed of Celtic with ease. The Tynecastle club's only effort on goal was a tame John Souttar header that was easily clutched under the bar by St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark.

The wind, rain and sleet continued to make conditions difficult, but the visitors were certainly beginning to exert in the second half.

And Craig Levein's side almost took the lead thanks to some desperate defending by Saints.

Michael Smith sent a teasing cross into the box from the left hand side. Saints defender Anderson swung his boot at it and just as it looked certain to nestle in the bottom corner, Clark dived low to his left to push the ball wide.

That near escape woke up the home side and substitute David Wotherspoon worked himself some space inside the box before firing in a low shot that McLaughlin did well to push away from goal.

Then a moment to forget for 16-year-old Cochrane when he was sent off after a clumsy challenge. The teenager had already been booked in the game with the man in charge showing little Christmas spirit.

However, there was to be no way through for St Johnstone despite piling the pressure on the Hearts defence they held on for their fourth clean sheet in a row.

Post-match reaction

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "It was difficult conditions for both sides. It was windy and blustery. One of their best chances came when Ando [Steven Anderson] misread the ball and Zander Clark made a good save. I thought overall we just about edged it. We could get that final pass and their goalkeeper made a couple of good saves from Joe [Shaughnessy] in the first half and then a really good save from David [Wotherspoon] in the second half.

"It was a bit more like us today and Zander wasn't troubled too much. We looked solid and we looked as if we had a little bit of energy about us. I'm happy enough. It was important that we got something out of today after last week. It's something to build on and try and get on a run."