Match ends, Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 3.
Harry Kane transforms Tottenham from 'good to really good' side, says Sean Dyche
Burnley boss Sean Dyche said Harry Kane transforms Tottenham from a "good to a really good side" after the striker equalled Alan Shearer's record for most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year with a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory at Turf Moor.
England international Kane netted his 34th, 35th and 36th league goals of 2017 to equal Shearer's 1995 mark as Spurs moved up to fifth in the table
"He is one of the best forwards in Europe," said Dyche.
"He was by far the best player on the pitch and that was one of the best performances I have seen this season."
Kane is now the joint top scorer in the Premier League this season with 15 goals from 19 games.
Dyche believes it is the 24-year-old's willingness to do "the ugly stuff" that sets him apart from other strikers.
"There are a lot of top players who can finish," Dyche added. "He works. He is awkward. You can't get a clean header against him. He is an absolutely top-class player.
"If you have a figurehead like that, every time the ball is turned over, he is on it like a shot. He can smell a chance as quick as any centre-forward I have seen."
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|Year
|Alan Shearer
|Blackburn
|36
|1995
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|36
|2017
|Robin van Persie
|Arsenal
|35
|2011
|Thierry Henry
|Arsenal
|34
|2004
|Alan Shearer
|Blackburn
|30
|1994
|Les Ferdinand
|Newcastle
|30
|1995
|Ruud van Nistlerooy
|Manchester United
|30
|2003
Kane has one more chance to break Shearer's record, with Tottenham at home to out-of-form Southampton on 26 December.
And Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino believes Kane has the ability to become an even better player than he already is.
"He can still improve," he said. "Players arrive at their best at 27, 28, 29.
"It all depends how professional you are. If he keeps working hard every day in training and never changes that mentality, he can play until he wants.
"For me, he can still improve his game."
Kane broke the deadlock at Turf Moor in the sixth minute, scoring from the spot after Spurs were awarded a controversial penalty when Kevin Long was adjudged to have fouled Dele Alli.
Kane made it 2-0 midway through the second half, racing on to Moussa Sissoko's pass before sliding the ball past Burnley keeper Nick Pope.
He completed his hat-trick late on, tucking in a clinical finish at the far post.
The win moves Spurs to within a point of fourth-placed Liverpool, while Burnley drop to seventh.
Kane's stunning year continues
Whatever happens on Boxing Day, Kane can look back on 2017 as an incredible goalscoring year.
The Spurs frontman has scored 36 goals in 35 Premier League matches to equal the record Shearer set in 1995. Only two players have come close to matching that feat - Robin van Persie in 2011 and Thierry Henry in 2004.
And Kane could even finish the year as the top scorer in Europe's top five leagues.
He has netted 53 goals for club and country in 2017, as many as Edinson Cavani (PSG), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), and only one behind Lionel Messi (Barcelona).
Kane is the only one of the quintet who could play again this year - and he could easily have had more goals at Turf Moor, missing a couple of chances that by his standards were routine, notably putting a shot from close range into the side-netting.
Alli at the centre of controversy
Burnley fans will feel aggrieved with Alli's contribution to Tottenham's win.
There appeared to be little contact when he fell inside the box as he and Long went for the ball, and he was arguably fortunate to have been on the pitch at that point anyway.
Just four minutes into the game, Alli - criticised for a nasty tackle on Kevin de Bruyne in last week's 4-1 defeat by Manchester City - slid in rashly on Charlie Taylor.
But referee Michael Oliver was satisfied it was only a bookable offence - and Alli went on to provide the assist for Kane's third goal.
"It's a real tough one," said Dyche.
"He's out of control, he's never going to get the ball. By the modern rules, he got lucky with it.
"It's the old favourite - an orange card."
Early strike puts paid to Burnley's plan
Such has been Burnley's incredible form this season, they started the game above Tottenham and could have gone fifth with a victory.
Most of the Clarets' nine Premier League wins this term have been built on the foundation of defending in numbers, not giving up the first goal and getting ahead so their opponents have to chase the game.
Tottenham's early penalty threw that tactic into disarray.
Sean Dyche has found the answers to many questions since Burnley's promotion, but they have won none of the 46 Premier League games under him in which they have conceded the first goal.
Man of the match - Harry Kane
Kane becomes Tottenham's first - the stats
- Burnley conceded as many goals in this game as they had in their previous nine at Turf Moor combined this season.
- Spurs are the first visiting team to score three or more in a Premier League game at Turf Moor since Crystal Palace in January 2015 (3-2).
- This was only Burnley's second Premier League home defeat in the month of December (P12 W6 D4 L2) - the other coming against Liverpool on 26 December in 2014.
- Kane has scored 93 goals in the Premier League - second only to Teddy Sheringham (97) for goals in the competition for Spurs.
- The England striker is also the first Tottenham player to score 50 goals away from home in the Premier League.
- Kane has scored 50 Premier League away goals in just 67 games; at least 18 games faster than any other player in the competition's history (Sergio Aguero 85).
- Alli provided a Premier League assist to Kane for the 13th time - only one player has assisted another more often for Tottenham in Premier League history (Darren Anderton to Sheringham, 20).
What next?
It does not get any easier for Burnley as they travel to Manchester United on 26 December (15:00 GMT). Tottenham, meanwhile host Southampton on the same day at 12:30 GMT.
Line-ups
Burnley
- 29Pope
- 26Bardsley
- 28Long
- 6Mee
- 3Taylor
- 17Berg Gudmundsson
- 16DefourBooked at 88mins
- 4Cork
- 37ArfieldSubstituted forWellsat 86'minutes
- 13HendrickSubstituted forVokesat 71'minutes
- 11WoodSubstituted forBarnesat 35'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 9Vokes
- 10Barnes
- 18Westwood
- 19Walters
- 21Wells
- 22Lindegaard
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 24Aurier
- 6Sánchez
- 5Vertonghen
- 33Davies
- 17SissokoBooked at 57mins
- 15DierSubstituted forLamelaat 83'minutes
- 23Eriksen
- 20AlliBooked at 4minsSubstituted forLlorenteat 87'minutes
- 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forDembéléat 78'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Trippier
- 3Rose
- 11Lamela
- 13Vorm
- 18Llorente
- 19Dembélé
- 21Foyth
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 21,650
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 3.
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fernando Llorente.
Fernando Llorente (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Long (Burnley).
Booking
Steven Defour (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Burnley).
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Fernando Llorente replaces Dele Alli.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Nahki Wells replaces Scott Arfield.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Attempt saved. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Offside, Burnley. Charlie Taylor tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela replaces Eric Dier.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Steven Defour (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Taylor.
Attempt saved. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Phil Bardsley with a cross.
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Vokes (Burnley).
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Serge Aurier tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dele Alli.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Mousa Dembélé replaces Son Heung-Min.
Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).
Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
Delay in match Ben Mee (Burnley) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Sam Vokes replaces Jeff Hendrick.
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko with a through ball.
Foul by Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur).
Kevin Long (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Burnley. Charlie Taylor tries a through ball, but Ashley Barnes is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.