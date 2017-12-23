Stoke City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

Joe Allen scored his first Premier League goal since February

Stoke City eased the pressure on manager Mark Hughes as they survived a chaotic conclusion to secure a crucial home victory over struggling West Bromwich Albion.

The Potters, with Hughes under severe scrutiny and forced to defend his record after a poor start to the season, looked to be comfortable when Joe Allen's close-range-strike and Maxim Choupo-Moting's cool finish put them in control at half-time.

Salomon Rondon gave West Brom hope six minutes after the break and Stoke's supporters and manager Hughes were living on their nerves as they escaped several scares with West Brom wasting chances in a frenzied finale.

And with Hughes demanding the final whistle, Stoke broke away with West Brom stranded upfield for Choupo-Moting to set up a simple finish for substitute Ramadan to extend the visitors' winless streak to a club record 18 games in all competitions.

Hughes still retains support

This match assumed "must win" status for Hughes after the toxic atmosphere at the end of the 3-0 home defeat by West Ham United and despite his insistence that he retained the support of chairman Peter Coates and the club's board.

Hughes was able to acknowledge warm applause as he made his way down one side of the stadium to his seat in the technical area before kick-off - although dissent was seen in the form of a single 'Hughes Out' banner being brandished in the stand opposite.

And Stoke's fans were warmed by an impressive first 30 minutes that brought the reward of Allen's goal, swept in from a Peter Crouch shot that conveniently turned into the perfect cross.

Choupo-Moting's composed second goal should have served to settle matters on the pitch, in the stadium and on the touchline but the second half turned into a battle against nerves as Rondon's strike gave West Brom renewed optimism and chipped away at Stoke's fragile confidence.

Their survival in the face of West Brom's improvement in the second half was crucial to Hughes' immediate future and they managed to get over the line.

There was a frenzied final few minutes as Stoke's goal led a charmed life but there can be no complaints about the level of support for Hughes and his team as the home fans roared them on.

It was not pretty but it did not have to be. This was about the three points for team and manager and in the end it was job done.

Misery piles up for Pardew and Baggies

Alan Pardew's winless streak of five games since succeeding Tony Pulis as manager pales alongside West Brom's current club record sequence of 18 games without a victory - but this was still an afternoon of bitter frustration.

The Baggies had their chances before Choupo-Moting's counter-punch right on half-time and had enough possession and half-chances to rescue a point once Rondon put them back in the game.

And in an astonishing final sequence goalkeeper Jack Butland saved on the line from his own defender Tom Edwards, who had been excellent on his Premier League debut, and with the Baggies stranded Stoke broke away to apply the finishing touch.

In the end, however, not helped by substitute Nacer Chadli's swift withdrawal with injury after being sent on as a half-time substitute, Pardew's major problem is that he has inherited a goal-shy side low on self-belief.

West Brom, in the second half at least, showed there are some promising signs but it will take even a character as self-confident as Pardew time to start the reconstruction.

Man of the match - Tom Edwards (Stoke City)

Tom Edwards, 18, produced a solid and mature performance when Stoke were under pressure in the second half.

An enjoyable occasion for Allen - the best of the stats

West Brom are the first Premier League team to go 17+ games without a win since Aston Villa (19) in January 2016.

This is the Baggies' longest ever winless run in league competition (D8 L9).

Stoke bagged three goals in a Premier League game for the first time since beating Hull 3-1 in April.

Allen scored his first Premier League goal in 30 appearances, last netting against Crystal Palace in February.

Allen scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for the first time in his career.

Choupo-Moting also both scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for the first time.

Rondón has scored in all three of his Premier League away games against Stoke City.

Chris Brunt provided his 45th assist in the Premier League for West Brom, 21 more than any other Baggies player in the competition.

What's next?

Stoke are at Huddersfield Town on 26 December in a 15:00 GMT kick-off. West Brom take on Everton in the first or two successive home games at The Hawthorns. They also kick-off at 15:00 GMT.