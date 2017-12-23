Match ends, Stoke City 3, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Stoke City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion
Stoke City eased the pressure on manager Mark Hughes as they survived a chaotic conclusion to secure a crucial home victory over struggling West Bromwich Albion.
The Potters, with Hughes under severe scrutiny and forced to defend his record after a poor start to the season, looked to be comfortable when Joe Allen's close-range-strike and Maxim Choupo-Moting's cool finish put them in control at half-time.
Salomon Rondon gave West Brom hope six minutes after the break and Stoke's supporters and manager Hughes were living on their nerves as they escaped several scares with West Brom wasting chances in a frenzied finale.
And with Hughes demanding the final whistle, Stoke broke away with West Brom stranded upfield for Choupo-Moting to set up a simple finish for substitute Ramadan to extend the visitors' winless streak to a club record 18 games in all competitions.
Hughes still retains support
This match assumed "must win" status for Hughes after the toxic atmosphere at the end of the 3-0 home defeat by West Ham United and despite his insistence that he retained the support of chairman Peter Coates and the club's board.
Hughes was able to acknowledge warm applause as he made his way down one side of the stadium to his seat in the technical area before kick-off - although dissent was seen in the form of a single 'Hughes Out' banner being brandished in the stand opposite.
And Stoke's fans were warmed by an impressive first 30 minutes that brought the reward of Allen's goal, swept in from a Peter Crouch shot that conveniently turned into the perfect cross.
Choupo-Moting's composed second goal should have served to settle matters on the pitch, in the stadium and on the touchline but the second half turned into a battle against nerves as Rondon's strike gave West Brom renewed optimism and chipped away at Stoke's fragile confidence.
Their survival in the face of West Brom's improvement in the second half was crucial to Hughes' immediate future and they managed to get over the line.
There was a frenzied final few minutes as Stoke's goal led a charmed life but there can be no complaints about the level of support for Hughes and his team as the home fans roared them on.
It was not pretty but it did not have to be. This was about the three points for team and manager and in the end it was job done.
Misery piles up for Pardew and Baggies
Alan Pardew's winless streak of five games since succeeding Tony Pulis as manager pales alongside West Brom's current club record sequence of 18 games without a victory - but this was still an afternoon of bitter frustration.
The Baggies had their chances before Choupo-Moting's counter-punch right on half-time and had enough possession and half-chances to rescue a point once Rondon put them back in the game.
And in an astonishing final sequence goalkeeper Jack Butland saved on the line from his own defender Tom Edwards, who had been excellent on his Premier League debut, and with the Baggies stranded Stoke broke away to apply the finishing touch.
In the end, however, not helped by substitute Nacer Chadli's swift withdrawal with injury after being sent on as a half-time substitute, Pardew's major problem is that he has inherited a goal-shy side low on self-belief.
West Brom, in the second half at least, showed there are some promising signs but it will take even a character as self-confident as Pardew time to start the reconstruction.
Man of the match - Tom Edwards (Stoke City)
An enjoyable occasion for Allen - the best of the stats
- West Brom are the first Premier League team to go 17+ games without a win since Aston Villa (19) in January 2016.
- This is the Baggies' longest ever winless run in league competition (D8 L9).
- Stoke bagged three goals in a Premier League game for the first time since beating Hull 3-1 in April.
- Allen scored his first Premier League goal in 30 appearances, last netting against Crystal Palace in February.
- Allen scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for the first time in his career.
- Choupo-Moting also both scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for the first time.
- Rondón has scored in all three of his Premier League away games against Stoke City.
- Chris Brunt provided his 45th assist in the Premier League for West Brom, 21 more than any other Baggies player in the competition.
What's next?
Stoke are at Huddersfield Town on 26 December in a 15:00 GMT kick-off. West Brom take on Everton in the first or two successive home games at The Hawthorns. They also kick-off at 15:00 GMT.
Line-ups
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 42Edwards
- 17Shawcross
- 6Zouma
- 5Wimmer
- 24FletcherSubstituted forDioufat 67'minutes
- 20Cameron
- 22ShaqiriSubstituted forSobhiat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Allen
- 10Choupo-Moting
- 25Crouch
Substitutes
- 9Berahino
- 14Afellay
- 16Adam
- 18Diouf
- 32Sobhi
- 33Grant
- 36Souttar
West Brom
- 1Foster
- 2Nyom
- 26Hegazi
- 6Evans
- 3GibbsSubstituted forBurkeat 81'minutes
- 8Livermore
- 18Barry
- 11Brunt
- 14McCleanSubstituted forChadliat 45'minutesSubstituted forRodriguezat 61'minutes
- 9Rondón
- 4Robson-Kanu
Substitutes
- 5Yacob
- 13Myhill
- 17Burke
- 19Rodriguez
- 22Chadli
- 23McAuley
- 25Dawson
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 29,057
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 3, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Booking
Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 3, West Bromwich Albion 1. Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Thomas Edwards.
Attempt saved. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ramadan Sobhi with a cross.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Chris Brunt.
Foul by Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion).
Kevin Wimmer (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City).
Foul by Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion).
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Oliver Burke replaces Kieran Gibbs.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Ramadan Sobhi replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.
Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Wimmer (Stoke City).
Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Crouch (Stoke City).
Foul by Kieran Gibbs (West Bromwich Albion).
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Chris Brunt tries a through ball, but Jay Rodriguez is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Rodriguez.
Attempt saved. Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Barry with a through ball.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ryan Shawcross.
Attempt blocked. Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
Attempt blocked. Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jack Butland.
Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Mame Biram Diouf replaces Darren Fletcher.
Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City).
Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).
Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Jay Rodriguez replaces Nacer Chadli because of an injury.
Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Geoff Cameron (Stoke City).