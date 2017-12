Former Forest Green Rovers defender Sam Wedgbury returned for Wrexham

Promotion rivals Wrexham and Dover each climbed a place in the National League as they battled to a draw at the Racecourse.

While it was goalless in north Wales, Sutton United's 3-1 home defeat by Tranmere Rovers allowed the Dragons and the Whites to profit.

Dean Keates' hosts went up to second, two points behind leaders Macclesfield.

Dover, guided by Chris Kinnear, are a point behind Wrexham at the halfway stage.