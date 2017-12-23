Dumbarton 0-0 Falkirk

From the section

Dumbarton's Chris McLaughlin was stretchered off in the second half

Dumbarton and Falkirk fought out a lifeless goalless draw that justified its billing as a clash between two of the Championship's poorest teams.

Falkirk enjoyed the better of the first half, controlling the ball for long spells and Sons goalkeeper Scott Gallacher was kept busy.

Dumbarton's Chris McLaughlin was carried off in the second half after a heavy knock.

But, with both teams tiring, the deadlock persisted.