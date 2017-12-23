Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 0.
Dumbarton 0-0 Falkirk
Dumbarton and Falkirk fought out a lifeless goalless draw that justified its billing as a clash between two of the Championship's poorest teams.
Falkirk enjoyed the better of the first half, controlling the ball for long spells and Sons goalkeeper Scott Gallacher was kept busy.
Dumbarton's Chris McLaughlin was carried off in the second half after a heavy knock.
But, with both teams tiring, the deadlock persisted.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 12Wardrop
- 55Barr
- 4Dowie
- 3McLaughlinBooked at 17minsSubstituted forSmithat 66'minutes
- 20FroxyliasSubstituted forJohnstonat 90+9'minutes
- 14HuttonBooked at 32mins
- 6Carswell
- 8WilsonSubstituted forGallagherat 77'minutes
- 10Walsh
- 27Nade
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 7Gallagher
- 11Johnston
- 15Hill
- 17Roy
- 19Ewings
- 21Handling
Falkirk
- 31Mutch
- 3McGhee
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 16Tumilty
- 7TaiwoSubstituted forAustinat 90+4'minutes
- 8Kerr
- 23GallacherSubstituted forHippolyteat 61'minutes
- 10Sibbald
- 14Longridge
- 33LoySubstituted forHarrisat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 2Kidd
- 9Austin
- 11Hippolyte
- 17Harris
- 18Miller
- 28Craigen
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 874
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 0.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Sam Wardrop.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Chris Johnston replaces Dimitris Froxylias because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Nathan Austin replaces Thomas Taiwo.
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Robbie Mutch.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Alex Harris replaces Rory Loy.
Foul by Christian Nade (Dumbarton).
Mark Kerr (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Christian Nade (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).
Foul by Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton).
Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Attempt missed. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) header from very close range misses to the right.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Mark Kerr.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Peter Grant.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Myles Hippolyte.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Calum Gallagher replaces David Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. David Smith replaces Christopher McLaughlin because of an injury.
Delay in match Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Myles Hippolyte replaces Tony Gallacher because of an injury.
Delay in match Tony Gallacher (Falkirk) because of an injury.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
(Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 0.
Attempt saved. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton).
Tony Gallacher (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton).