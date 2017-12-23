Scottish Championship
Dumbarton0Falkirk0

Dumbarton 0-0 Falkirk

Dumbarton's Chris McLaughlin
Dumbarton's Chris McLaughlin was stretchered off in the second half

Dumbarton and Falkirk fought out a lifeless goalless draw that justified its billing as a clash between two of the Championship's poorest teams.

Falkirk enjoyed the better of the first half, controlling the ball for long spells and Sons goalkeeper Scott Gallacher was kept busy.

Dumbarton's Chris McLaughlin was carried off in the second half after a heavy knock.

But, with both teams tiring, the deadlock persisted.

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12Wardrop
  • 55Barr
  • 4Dowie
  • 3McLaughlinBooked at 17minsSubstituted forSmithat 66'minutes
  • 20FroxyliasSubstituted forJohnstonat 90+9'minutes
  • 14HuttonBooked at 32mins
  • 6Carswell
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forGallagherat 77'minutes
  • 10Walsh
  • 27Nade

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 7Gallagher
  • 11Johnston
  • 15Hill
  • 17Roy
  • 19Ewings
  • 21Handling

Falkirk

  • 31Mutch
  • 3McGhee
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 16Tumilty
  • 7TaiwoSubstituted forAustinat 90+4'minutes
  • 8Kerr
  • 23GallacherSubstituted forHippolyteat 61'minutes
  • 10Sibbald
  • 14Longridge
  • 33LoySubstituted forHarrisat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 2Kidd
  • 9Austin
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 17Harris
  • 18Miller
  • 28Craigen
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
874

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 0.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Sam Wardrop.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Chris Johnston replaces Dimitris Froxylias because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Nathan Austin replaces Thomas Taiwo.

Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Robbie Mutch.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Alex Harris replaces Rory Loy.

Foul by Christian Nade (Dumbarton).

Mark Kerr (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Christian Nade (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).

Foul by Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton).

Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.

Attempt missed. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) header from very close range misses to the right.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Mark Kerr.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Peter Grant.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Myles Hippolyte.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Calum Gallagher replaces David Wilson.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. David Smith replaces Christopher McLaughlin because of an injury.

Delay in match Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton) because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Myles Hippolyte replaces Tony Gallacher because of an injury.

Delay in match Tony Gallacher (Falkirk) because of an injury.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.

(Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).

Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 0.

Attempt saved. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton).

Tony Gallacher (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren18122435221338
2Dundee Utd17113325141136
3Dunfermline1875634241026
4Morton177552518726
5Queen of Sth177553024626
6Livingston167542421326
7Inverness CT175571819-120
8Dumbarton174761421-719
9Falkirk16187925-1611
10Brechin1703141238-263
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories