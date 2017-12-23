Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 2, Brechin City 1.
Dunfermline Athletic 2-1 Brechin City
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Brechin are still seeking a first league win of the season after slipping to defeat at Dunfermline.
Declan McManus gave the hosts the lead when he prodded home Nicky Clark's knockdown.
Dunfermline pounced for a second time when Joe Cardle threaded the ball across for Michael Paton to score.
Brechin pulled one back through on-loan Aberdeen striker Connor McLennan, who pulled the trigger from long range and was rewarded with a superb goal.
The visitors, however, remain without a win in the competition in 17 matches.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Talbot
- 15Paton
- 27ShielsSubstituted forAirdat 78'minutes
- 8Wedderburn
- 11CardleSubstituted forHigginbothamat 78'minutes
- 9McManusSubstituted forRyanat 79'minutes
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 4Mvoto
- 7Higginbotham
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 2McLeanSubstituted forDaleat 45'minutes
- 20CrightonBooked at 62mins
- 4Fusco
- 15Spark
- 11Watt
- 29Smith
- 14Lynas
- 21SinclairSubstituted forGrahamat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Layne
- 18OrsiSubstituted forMcLennanat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Dale
- 7Love
- 8Graham
- 9Jackson
- 12O'Neil
- 17McLennan
- 19O'Neil
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 4,595
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 2, Brechin City 1.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Finn Graham (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Attempt blocked. Finn Graham (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Michael Paton.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).
Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Gary Fusco.
Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by James Dale.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces Declan McManus.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Fraser Aird replaces Dean Shiels.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kallum Higginbotham replaces Joe Cardle.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Finn Graham replaces Jordan Sinclair.
Attempt missed. Connor McLennan (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Sean Murdoch.
Attempt saved. Liam Watt (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Callum Morris.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Sean Crighton (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Brechin City).
Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Euan Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Brechin City 1. Connor McLennan (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Dale.
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Connor McLennan replaces Kalvin Orsi.
Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Brechin City 0. Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Cardle.
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic).