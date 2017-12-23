Dunfermline Athletic 2-1 Brechin City

From the section

Dunfermline's Michael Paton (top) scored as Dunfermline beat Brecin City

Brechin are still seeking a first league win of the season after slipping to defeat at Dunfermline.

Declan McManus gave the hosts the lead when he prodded home Nicky Clark's knockdown.

Dunfermline pounced for a second time when Joe Cardle threaded the ball across for Michael Paton to score.

Brechin pulled one back through on-loan Aberdeen striker Connor McLennan, who pulled the trigger from long range and was rewarded with a superb goal.

The visitors, however, remain without a win in the competition in 17 matches.