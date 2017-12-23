Match ends, Dundee United 3, Livingston 0.
Dundee United 3-0 Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Dundee United kept up the pressure on St Mirren at the summit of the Championship table with victory over Livingston.
United took an early lead through Paul McMullan, who evaded a number of defenders before slotting the ball beneath goalkeeper Gary Maley.
Scott McDonald doubled the lead with a routine finish following good approach work from Jamie Robson and Scott Fraser.
And McMullan added a late third.
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 3Scobbie
- 4Durnan
- 5Quinn
- 17Robson
- 12Stanton
- 23FyvieSubstituted forSmithat 43'minutes
- 7McMullanSubstituted forAllardiceat 90'minutes
- 10FraserBooked at 71minsSubstituted forChalmersat 90+1'minutes
- 11King
- 8McDonald
Substitutes
- 16Flood
- 18Allardice
- 21Mehmet
- 28Smith
- 33Dailly
- 36Appere
- 38Chalmers
Livingston
- 20Maley
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 31GallagherBooked at 90mins
- 7MullinSubstituted forRobinsonat 54'minutes
- 6Byrne
- 8Pittman
- 3LongridgeSubstituted forJacobsat 62'minutes
- 21PenriceBooked at 87mins
- 9TodorovSubstituted forDe Vitaat 74'minutes
- 10BoydBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 11Cadden
- 14Jacobs
- 15Mackin
- 16Knox
- 17Robinson
- 19Carrick
- 23De Vita
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 6,221
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 3, Livingston 0.
Booking
Declan Gallagher (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Logan Chalmers replaces Scott Fraser.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Scott Allardice replaces Paul McMullan.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 3, Livingston 0. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Booking
James Penrice (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Penrice (Livingston).
Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
Craig Halkett (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).
Attempt saved. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).
Steven Boyd (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Quinn (Dundee United).
Steven Boyd (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Samuel Stanton (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Raffaele De Vita replaces Nikolay Todorov.
Attempt missed. Mark Durnan (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Steven Boyd (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Livingston).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Keaghan Jacobs.
Booking
Scott Fraser (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Fraser (Dundee United).
Steven Boyd (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul Quinn (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Jackson Longridge.
Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.