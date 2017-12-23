Dundee United 3-0 Livingston

From the section

Paul McMullan (right) celebrates after making it 3-0 Dundee Utd.

Dundee United kept up the pressure on St Mirren at the summit of the Championship table with victory over Livingston.

United took an early lead through Paul McMullan, who evaded a number of defenders before slotting the ball beneath goalkeeper Gary Maley.

Scott McDonald doubled the lead with a routine finish following good approach work from Jamie Robson and Scott Fraser.

And McMullan added a late third.