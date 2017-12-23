Dundee United 3-0 Livingston

Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd3Livingston0

Paul McMullan celebrates after making it 3-0 Dundee Utd.
Paul McMullan (right) celebrates after making it 3-0 Dundee Utd.

Dundee United kept up the pressure on St Mirren at the summit of the Championship table with victory over Livingston.

United took an early lead through Paul McMullan, who evaded a number of defenders before slotting the ball beneath goalkeeper Gary Maley.

Scott McDonald doubled the lead with a routine finish following good approach work from Jamie Robson and Scott Fraser.

And McMullan added a late third.

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 3Scobbie
  • 4Durnan
  • 5Quinn
  • 17Robson
  • 12Stanton
  • 23FyvieSubstituted forSmithat 43'minutes
  • 7McMullanSubstituted forAllardiceat 90'minutes
  • 10FraserBooked at 71minsSubstituted forChalmersat 90+1'minutes
  • 11King
  • 8McDonald

Substitutes

  • 16Flood
  • 18Allardice
  • 21Mehmet
  • 28Smith
  • 33Dailly
  • 36Appere
  • 38Chalmers

Livingston

  • 20Maley
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 31GallagherBooked at 90mins
  • 7MullinSubstituted forRobinsonat 54'minutes
  • 6Byrne
  • 8Pittman
  • 3LongridgeSubstituted forJacobsat 62'minutes
  • 21PenriceBooked at 87mins
  • 9TodorovSubstituted forDe Vitaat 74'minutes
  • 10BoydBooked at 73mins

Substitutes

  • 11Cadden
  • 14Jacobs
  • 15Mackin
  • 16Knox
  • 17Robinson
  • 19Carrick
  • 23De Vita
Referee:
Andrew Dallas
Attendance:
6,221

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Dundee United 3, Livingston 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dundee United 3, Livingston 0.

Booking

Declan Gallagher (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Logan Chalmers replaces Scott Fraser.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Scott Allardice replaces Paul McMullan.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 3, Livingston 0. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Booking

James Penrice (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Penrice (Livingston).

Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).

Craig Halkett (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).

Attempt saved. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).

Steven Boyd (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Quinn (Dundee United).

Steven Boyd (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Mark Durnan.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.

Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Samuel Stanton (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Raffaele De Vita replaces Nikolay Todorov.

Attempt missed. Mark Durnan (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Steven Boyd (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Boyd (Livingston).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Keaghan Jacobs.

Booking

Scott Fraser (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Scott Fraser (Dundee United).

Steven Boyd (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Paul Quinn (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston).

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Jackson Longridge.

Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren18122435221338
2Dundee Utd17113325141136
3Dunfermline1875634241026
4Morton177552518726
5Queen of Sth177553024626
6Livingston167542421326
7Inverness CT175571819-120
8Dumbarton174761421-719
9Falkirk16187925-1611
10Brechin1703141238-263
