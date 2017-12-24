Championship
Millwall13:00Wolves
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shaun Williams
Shaun Williams was injured in Millwall's 2-1 home win over Reading in late September
Millwall manager Neil Harris could make changes after the quick turnaround from Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Derby.

Midfielder Shaun Williams will be pushing for his first start since September after coming on as a substitute in the past three matches and Fred Onyedinma is fit again.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo may also rotate his squad.

Ruben Vinagre. Helder Costa, Alfred N'Diaye and Bright Enobakhare are all hoping for recalls.

Match facts

  • Millwall are winless in five home league games against Wolves (D3 L2) since a 1-0 win in April 2002 with Steve Claridge netting the winner.
  • Wolves haven't registered a league double over Millwall since the 1931/32 season.
  • Wolves have won their past four Boxing Day matches since a run of one win in 14 between 1998 and 2012.
  • Millwall have won six of their past eight home league games played on Boxing Day (D1 L1).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
View full Championship table

