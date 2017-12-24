Millwall v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Millwall manager Neil Harris could make changes after the quick turnaround from Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Derby.
Midfielder Shaun Williams will be pushing for his first start since September after coming on as a substitute in the past three matches and Fred Onyedinma is fit again.
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo may also rotate his squad.
Ruben Vinagre. Helder Costa, Alfred N'Diaye and Bright Enobakhare are all hoping for recalls.
Match facts
- Millwall are winless in five home league games against Wolves (D3 L2) since a 1-0 win in April 2002 with Steve Claridge netting the winner.
- Wolves haven't registered a league double over Millwall since the 1931/32 season.
- Wolves have won their past four Boxing Day matches since a run of one win in 14 between 1998 and 2012.
- Millwall have won six of their past eight home league games played on Boxing Day (D1 L1).