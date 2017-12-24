Millwall v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shaun Williams was injured in Millwall's 2-1 home win over Reading in late September

Millwall manager Neil Harris could make changes after the quick turnaround from Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Derby.

Midfielder Shaun Williams will be pushing for his first start since September after coming on as a substitute in the past three matches and Fred Onyedinma is fit again.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo may also rotate his squad.

Ruben Vinagre. Helder Costa, Alfred N'Diaye and Bright Enobakhare are all hoping for recalls.

Match facts