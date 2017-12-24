Cardiff City v Fulham
- From the section Championship
Aron Gunnarsson (ankle) and Craig Bryson (Achilles) could feature for Cardiff after recovering from injury.
Kenneth Zohore, who came on as a substitute in the loss to Bolton after an ankle problem, is hoping to start.
Fulham striker Lucas Piazon is back in contention following his return from a broken leg.
The on-loan Chelsea man was an unused substitute for the win over Barnsley, but boss Slavisa Jokanovic has said he may be used over the festive period.
Match facts
- Cardiff are winless in six matches against Fulham in all competitions (D4 L2).
- Fulham are yet to beat Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium in a league match (D2 L2) - their last away win came at Ninian Park in November 1996 under Micky Adams.
- Ryan Sessegnon has scored in all three of his games against Cardiff in all competitions, scoring once in each match.
- The Bluebirds have won just twice in their past 17 league games on Boxing Day, although both wins came at home (D8 L7).