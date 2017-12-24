Championship
Cardiff15:00Fulham
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Fulham

Aron Gunnarsson
Aron Gunnarsson has won 76 caps for Iceland and led them to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals
Aron Gunnarsson (ankle) and Craig Bryson (Achilles) could feature for Cardiff after recovering from injury.

Kenneth Zohore, who came on as a substitute in the loss to Bolton after an ankle problem, is hoping to start.

Fulham striker Lucas Piazon is back in contention following his return from a broken leg.

The on-loan Chelsea man was an unused substitute for the win over Barnsley, but boss Slavisa Jokanovic has said he may be used over the festive period.

Match facts

  • Cardiff are winless in six matches against Fulham in all competitions (D4 L2).
  • Fulham are yet to beat Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium in a league match (D2 L2) - their last away win came at Ninian Park in November 1996 under Micky Adams.
  • Ryan Sessegnon has scored in all three of his games against Cardiff in all competitions, scoring once in each match.
  • The Bluebirds have won just twice in their past 17 league games on Boxing Day, although both wins came at home (D8 L7).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
