Cardiff City v Fulham

Aron Gunnarsson has won 76 caps for Iceland and led them to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals

Aron Gunnarsson (ankle) and Craig Bryson (Achilles) could feature for Cardiff after recovering from injury.

Kenneth Zohore, who came on as a substitute in the loss to Bolton after an ankle problem, is hoping to start.

Fulham striker Lucas Piazon is back in contention following his return from a broken leg.

The on-loan Chelsea man was an unused substitute for the win over Barnsley, but boss Slavisa Jokanovic has said he may be used over the festive period.

Match facts