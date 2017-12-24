Middlesbrough v Bolton Wanderers
Middlesbrough caretaker boss Craig Liddle has no injury concerns for his first game in charge after Garry Monk's departure on Saturday.
The Teessiders beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough, but it was not enough to keep Monk in the job.
Bolton, who beat Cardiff at the weekend, could name an unchanged line-up for the trip across the Pennines.
Defender Mark Little was able to play 90 minutes of that game after a painkilling injection in his back.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won each of their last five league matches against Bolton, doing the double over the Trotters in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 campaigns.
- Bolton have lost each of their last four league visits to the Riverside since a 3-1 win in the Premier League in November 2008.
- Middlesbrough have won their last five home matches on Boxing Day without conceding a single goal - their last defeat at the Riverside came in 2008 against Everton.
- Britt Assombalonga has faced Bolton twice previously in the Championship and scored braces in each game, including in a 3-0 win at the Macron Stadium earlier this season.