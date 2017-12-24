Hull City v Derby County
Hull City centre-back Ondrej Mazuch is out with a hamstring injury, so Michael Hector will drop back to fill the gap.
Leading scorer Jarrod Bowen may start too after a substitute appearance at Leeds following a knee problem.
Derby County manager Gary Rowett has a full squad available.
Andre Wisdom, Johnny Russell, Chris Martin, Sam Winnall and Tom Lawrence are all pushing to start, having been substitutes for the 3-0 home victory over Millwall.
Match facts
- The past five matches in all competitions between these teams have all been victories by more than one goal to nil - Hull have won one (3-0) and Derby have won four (2-0 twice, 4-0 and 5-0).
- In league matches not including play-offs, Derby have won their past three against Hull by an aggregate score of 11-0, winning 5-0 at Pride Park in September this season.
- Bradley Johnson has had a hand in five goals in his past two league matches (excluding play-offs) against Hull (four goals, one assist), scoring a brace in Derby's 5-0 win this season.
- Hull have won two of their last three league games on Boxing Day, as many as in the previous eight combined.