Burton Albion v Leeds United

Samu Saiz has scored nine goals in 22 appearances for Leeds this season

Strikers Liam Boyce (knee) and Joe Mason (inflamed appendix) remain the only players unavailable to Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough.

Stephen Warnock, Kyle McFadzean, Matt Palmer, Hope Akpan and Sean Scannell are all pushing for places as Albion chase a third straight league win.

Leeds hope to have Spanish midfielder Samu Saiz fit after a calf problem.

Replacement Pablo Hernandez scored the winner against Hull and may continue, but Stuart Dallas is missing.

Match facts