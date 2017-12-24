Burton Albion v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Strikers Liam Boyce (knee) and Joe Mason (inflamed appendix) remain the only players unavailable to Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough.
Stephen Warnock, Kyle McFadzean, Matt Palmer, Hope Akpan and Sean Scannell are all pushing for places as Albion chase a third straight league win.
Leeds hope to have Spanish midfielder Samu Saiz fit after a calf problem.
Replacement Pablo Hernandez scored the winner against Hull and may continue, but Stuart Dallas is missing.
Match facts
- Burton's only previous home match against Leeds was their 2-1 win over the Whites in the Championship last season.
- Leeds won 5-0 against Burton in September at Elland Road, their biggest league win since November 2004 (6-1 against QPR).
- Nigel Clough's only previous Football League win on Boxing Day was against Leeds in 2011 as Derby boss - he's lost four and drawn one of his other five matches.
- Leeds have won only two of their last 10 league games on Boxing Day (D4 L4). However, the Whites won their most recent Boxing Day clash last year against Preston (4-1) - the first time they'd netted four in a game on this date since 1990 vs Chelsea (4-1).