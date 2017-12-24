Birmingham City v Norwich City
Birmingham forward Sam Gallagher is suspended after being sent off in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sunderland.
David Davis will be hoping to start, having come on as a substitute following an ankle injury.
Norwich will check on centre-back Grant Hanley, who went off against Brentford last Friday with a swollen knee.
Christoph Zimmerman is the likely deputy if Hanley is ruled out, and the Canaries could recall Josh Murphy, Alex Tettey and Tom Trybull.
Match facts
- Birmingham have lost one of their past 10 home matches against Norwich in all competitions (W5 D4).
- The Canaries, however, have only lost one of their past 11 league matches against the Blues (W5 D5), losing 3-0 in this exact fixture last season.
- Norwich have lost 10 of their past 12 away Boxing Day games (W2), losing each of their past three. They haven't kept a clean sheet away from home on Boxing Day since 1968 (1-0 at Hull).
- Cameron Jerome has scored three goals in his past two league starts against former club Birmingham.