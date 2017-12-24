Barnsley v Preston North End
- From the section Championship
Barnsley's Angus MacDonald and Brad Potts could return, but Matty Pearson and Ryan Hedges remain absent.
Defender MacDonald has not played since the end of November because of injury and illness and Potts has had a virus.
Preston full-back Darnell Fisher (hip) may return after missing Saturday's draw against Nottingham Forest.
Josh Harrop and Daryl Horgan are pushing to start but Josh Earl (knee), Tommy Spurr (knee), Greg Cunningham and Sean Maguire (both hamstring) are out.
Match facts
- Barnsley have lost one of their past eight league matches against Preston (W4 D3).
- The Lilywhites' last away win at Oakwell came in August 2009, a 3-0 victory with goals from Paul Parry, Neil Mellor and Jon Parkin.
- The Tykes have lost five of their past six Boxing Day league games, although won last time out in 2016 versus Blackburn.
- Preston have lost their past two league games played on Boxing Day, they haven't lost three in a row since 1974.