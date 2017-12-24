Championship
Barnsley15:00Preston
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Preston North End

Angus MacDonald
Angus MacDonald has started 49 league games for Barnsley
Follow our EFL live text coverage from 12:00 GMT on Boxing Day

Barnsley's Angus MacDonald and Brad Potts could return, but Matty Pearson and Ryan Hedges remain absent.

Defender MacDonald has not played since the end of November because of injury and illness and Potts has had a virus.

Preston full-back Darnell Fisher (hip) may return after missing Saturday's draw against Nottingham Forest.

Josh Harrop and Daryl Horgan are pushing to start but Josh Earl (knee), Tommy Spurr (knee), Greg Cunningham and Sean Maguire (both hamstring) are out.

Match facts

  • Barnsley have lost one of their past eight league matches against Preston (W4 D3).
  • The Lilywhites' last away win at Oakwell came in August 2009, a 3-0 victory with goals from Paul Parry, Neil Mellor and Jon Parkin.
  • The Tykes have lost five of their past six Boxing Day league games, although won last time out in 2016 versus Blackburn.
  • Preston have lost their past two league games played on Boxing Day, they haven't lost three in a row since 1974.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC