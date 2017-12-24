Ipswich Town v Queens Park Rangers
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy is hoping Danish defender Jonas Knudsen will recover from illness.
But Cole Skuse (knee), who also missed the 1-0 defeat against Wolves, is unlikely to be fit.
QPR, who have managed just one victory from their past eight league games, have striker Jamie Mackie available after a three-game ban.
James Perch is back in training, but fellow defender Joel Lynch (ankle) remains sidelined.
Match facts
- Ipswich have won their past two home league matches against QPR in each of their past two seasons - their win in 2015/16 was also on Boxing Day.
- QPR have won seven of their past nine league matches against Ipswich (L2), winning each of their games against the Tractor Boys in 2017.
- QPR are winless in 18 away Boxing Day matches (D5 L13) since the 1-0 victory at Home Park against Plymouth in 1967 under Alec Stock.
- Jamie Mackie has scored three goals in his past three league starts against Ipswich for QPR - he also scored against them earlier this campaign.