Ipswich Town v Queens Park Rangers

Jamie Mackie has scored four goals in 20 appearances for QPR this season

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy is hoping Danish defender Jonas Knudsen will recover from illness.

But Cole Skuse (knee), who also missed the 1-0 defeat against Wolves, is unlikely to be fit.

QPR, who have managed just one victory from their past eight league games, have striker Jamie Mackie available after a three-game ban.

James Perch is back in training, but fellow defender Joel Lynch (ankle) remains sidelined.

Match facts