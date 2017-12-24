Championship
Ipswich15:00QPR
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Queens Park Rangers

Jamie Mackie
Jamie Mackie has scored four goals in 20 appearances for QPR this season
Follow our EFL live text coverage from 12:00 GMT on Boxing Day

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy is hoping Danish defender Jonas Knudsen will recover from illness.

But Cole Skuse (knee), who also missed the 1-0 defeat against Wolves, is unlikely to be fit.

QPR, who have managed just one victory from their past eight league games, have striker Jamie Mackie available after a three-game ban.

James Perch is back in training, but fellow defender Joel Lynch (ankle) remains sidelined.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have won their past two home league matches against QPR in each of their past two seasons - their win in 2015/16 was also on Boxing Day.
  • QPR have won seven of their past nine league matches against Ipswich (L2), winning each of their games against the Tractor Boys in 2017.
  • QPR are winless in 18 away Boxing Day matches (D5 L13) since the 1-0 victory at Home Park against Plymouth in 1967 under Alec Stock.
  • Jamie Mackie has scored three goals in his past three league starts against Ipswich for QPR - he also scored against them earlier this campaign.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC