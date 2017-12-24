Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday defender Glenn Loovens
Glenn Loovens began his career with Feyenoord and had spells with Cardiff, Celtic and Real Zaragoza
Nottingham Forest will assess defenders Danny Fox (knee) and Matt Mills (back).

Club captain Chris Cohen continues to work his way back to fitness following his knee problems, while Jack Hobbs is doing likewise after a back injury.

Sheffield Wednesday begin life without Carlos Carvalhal after the Portuguese left his position on Christmas Eve.

Caretaker boss Lee Bullen will hope captain Glenn Loovens is fit after a quad injury, while Morgan Fox is available following suspension.

Match facts

  • Forest's last win over the Owls at the City Ground came in November 2012. They've drawn one and lost three since.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are on a run of six consecutive league victories over Nottingham Forest, conceding just three times in that run.
  • The Reds have faced Wednesday on Boxing Day at the City Ground three times previously and won all three (1904, 1951 and 1995).
  • Fernando Forestieri has been involved in four goals in three Football League starts on Boxing Day (three goals, one assist).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
View full Championship table

