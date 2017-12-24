Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday
Nottingham Forest will assess defenders Danny Fox (knee) and Matt Mills (back).
Club captain Chris Cohen continues to work his way back to fitness following his knee problems, while Jack Hobbs is doing likewise after a back injury.
Sheffield Wednesday begin life without Carlos Carvalhal after the Portuguese left his position on Christmas Eve.
Caretaker boss Lee Bullen will hope captain Glenn Loovens is fit after a quad injury, while Morgan Fox is available following suspension.
Match facts
- Forest's last win over the Owls at the City Ground came in November 2012. They've drawn one and lost three since.
- Sheffield Wednesday are on a run of six consecutive league victories over Nottingham Forest, conceding just three times in that run.
- The Reds have faced Wednesday on Boxing Day at the City Ground three times previously and won all three (1904, 1951 and 1995).
- Fernando Forestieri has been involved in four goals in three Football League starts on Boxing Day (three goals, one assist).