Sheffield United v Sunderland

Darron Gibson has made 16 appearances for Sunderland this season

Sheffield United will again be without midfielder John Fleck, who serves the final game of a three-match ban.

David Brooks has been suffering with tonsillitis and will be assessed, but Kieron Freeman (knee) and Ched Evans (ankle) remain on the sidelines.

Sunderland will check on Darron Gibson, who went off with a groin injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Birmingham.

Didier Ndong or Lee Cattermole could step in if Gibson is ruled out, while Brian Oviedo is hoping for a start.

Match facts