Brentford v Aston Villa

Lasse Vibe's second goal in the win over Norwich was his fourth in three league games

Brentford will monitor the fitness of striker Lasse Vibe, the matchwinner in the 2-1 victory over Norwich on Friday.

The Dane scored both goals on his return after a hamstring injury, but went off after 54 minutes.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce says he will make changes at Griffin Park.

Striker Gabriel Agbonlahor is fit after three months out with a calf problem and on-loan Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah (foot) is also available again, but John Terry and Chris Samba are out.

Match facts