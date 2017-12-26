Bradford City 1-3 Peterborough United

Leading scorer Jack Marriott struck twice as Peterborough condemned fifth-placed Bradford to their sixth home league defeat of the season with a 3-1 win at Valley Parade.

The visitors, who moved to within four points of their opponents with the win, were rewarded for a lively start by going in front after 14 minutes through Danny Lloyd.

The 26-year-old who raced down the left before beating Rouven Sattelmaier with an angled shot into the far corner of the net.

That came a minute Marriott almost put Posh ahead, with Sattelmaier coming quickly off his line to block the striker's shot after Michael Doughty flicked the ball into his path.

Marriott and Lloyd continued to cause problems, with the latter a constant threat. He saw an angled shot rebound off the outside of the post before laying on the visitors' second goal in the 32nd minute, crossing the ball for the unmarked Marriott to score with a diving header.

Bradford put Peterborough under strong pressure for the first 20 minutes of the second half as they sought a way back into the game, and they almost scored when Tyrell Robinson saw a goal-bound shot saved by the legs of visiting keeper Jonathan Bond.

However, Peterborough scored a third goal in the 67th minute to finish off the home side's hopes.

Posh broke quickly after clearing a Bradford corner before Marcus Maddison played the ball through for Marriott to lob his shot over the head of the advancing Sattelmaier for his 21st goal of the season in all competitions.

Paul Taylor, who joined Bradford from Peterborough in the summer, scored a consolation goal against his old club with a superb shot from the edge of the area in the 83rd minute.

Match report supplied by Press Association.