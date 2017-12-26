League One
MK Dons0Plymouth1

Milton Keynes Dons 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

Gary Sawyer scored his first goal for Plymouth in eight years as Derek Adams' side recorded a 1-0 win at MK Dons to move four points clear of the League One relegation zone.

The visitors leapfrogged their opponents in the table as struggling MK extended their winless run to seven and now sit just three points and one place above the drop zone.

Plymouth took the lead in the 16th minute after some good work from Toumani Diagouraga in midfield allowed him to roll a neat through ball into the path of the onrushing Sawyer to the left of the MK Dons box, before the experienced left-back coolly slotted home his first Argyle goal since Boxing Day 2009.

Dons keeper Lee Nicholls almost gifted the Pilgrims a second after rolling the ball straight to Ryan Taylor on the edge of his own box, but the forward saw his first-time effort fly just wide of goal.

The hosts threatened late on but failed to truly test the Argyle defence as Adams' side continued their march away from the drop zone.

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 2Williams
  • 19Ebanks-Landell
  • 4Walsh
  • 7Ariyibi
  • 26Gilbey
  • 18McGrandlesSubstituted forCisséat 71'minutes
  • 11Pawlett
  • 14Agard
  • 9SowSubstituted forUpsonat 71'minutes
  • 10Aneke

Substitutes

  • 5Wootton
  • 6Upson
  • 8Cissé
  • 13Sietsma
  • 15Seager
  • 16Muirhead
  • 30Nombe

Plymouth

  • 29Roos
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 5Edwards
  • 15Bradley
  • 3Sawyer
  • 4Songo'oBooked at 47mins
  • 11LameirasSubstituted forGrantat 86'minutes
  • 24Fox
  • 32Diagouraga
  • 10CareySubstituted forJervisat 80'minutes
  • 19Taylor

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 7Sarcevic
  • 8Ainsworth
  • 14Jervis
  • 16Grant
  • 21Wylde
  • 31Cooper
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
9,268

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, MK Dons 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, MK Dons 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.

Gboly Ariyibi (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Oscar Threlkeld (Plymouth Argyle).

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Joel Grant replaces Ruben Lameiras.

Attempt missed. Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Yann Songo'o.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Gary Sawyer.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Jake Jervis replaces Graham Carey.

Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).

Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Joe Walsh (MK Dons).

Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Gboly Ariyibi (MK Dons) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Ed Upson replaces Osman Sow.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Ousseynou Cissé replaces Conor McGrandles.

Attempt missed. George B Williams (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.

Attempt blocked. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).

Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.

Foul by Toumani Diagouraga (Plymouth Argyle).

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle).

Joe Walsh (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

(Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kieran Agard (MK Dons).

Attempt missed. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle).

Gboly Ariyibi (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

