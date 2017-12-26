Milton Keynes Dons 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

Gary Sawyer scored his first goal for Plymouth in eight years as Derek Adams' side recorded a 1-0 win at MK Dons to move four points clear of the League One relegation zone.

The visitors leapfrogged their opponents in the table as struggling MK extended their winless run to seven and now sit just three points and one place above the drop zone.

Plymouth took the lead in the 16th minute after some good work from Toumani Diagouraga in midfield allowed him to roll a neat through ball into the path of the onrushing Sawyer to the left of the MK Dons box, before the experienced left-back coolly slotted home his first Argyle goal since Boxing Day 2009.

Dons keeper Lee Nicholls almost gifted the Pilgrims a second after rolling the ball straight to Ryan Taylor on the edge of his own box, but the forward saw his first-time effort fly just wide of goal.

The hosts threatened late on but failed to truly test the Argyle defence as Adams' side continued their march away from the drop zone.

Match report supplied by Press Association.