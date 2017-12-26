League One
Blackpool2Scunthorpe3

Blackpool 2-3 Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe won at Bloomfield Road for the first time since 2000 as they clinched a 3-2 victory over Blackpool.

The visitors were ahead in the second minute as they sliced Blackpool open and Duane Holmes found Tom Hopper on the edge of the area, who volleyed spectacularly into the top corner.

And the Iron, who have now lost just once in 11 league games, doubled their advantage after eight minutes on the counter when Hakeeb Adelakun slipped through Holmes, who rolled it past Ben Williams at the near post.

Blackpool pulled one back after 25 minutes as Danny Philliskirk's rasping drive from 20 yards flashed past Matt Gilks and into the corner.

But Gary Bowyer's side, who in contrast have won just one of their past 11 league matches, started the second half as they began the first - by conceding. Adelakun drilled a powerful 20-yard effort into the bottom corner in the 47th minute.

The Seasiders gave themselves late hope when Sean Longstaff picked up the clearance from a long throw and drilled in a left-footed half-volley from 15 yards but Scunthorpe held on for maximum points.

Match report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 1Williams
  • 2Mellor
  • 16Tilt
  • 5RobertsonBooked at 90mins
  • 23Daniel
  • 8D'AlmeidaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMengaat 78'minutes
  • 14RyanBooked at 22minsSubstituted forSpearingat 56'minutes
  • 15Longstaff
  • 18Philliskirk
  • 30DelfounesoSubstituted forQuigleyat 56'minutes
  • 11Gnanduillet

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 12Wilmer-Anderton
  • 21Menga
  • 24Cooke
  • 26Allsop
  • 27Quigley
  • 44Spearing

Scunthorpe

  • 1Gilks
  • 3Townsend
  • 5Wallace
  • 20Goode
  • 21Burgess
  • 11Morris
  • 22SuttonSubstituted forOjoat 46'minutes
  • 19HolmesBooked at 74mins
  • 16Adelakun
  • 10van VeenSubstituted forNovakat 81'minutes
  • 14Hopper

Substitutes

  • 6Ojo
  • 9Madden
  • 15Lewis
  • 17Novak
  • 30Church
  • 31Watson
  • 33Butroid
Referee:
Ross Joyce
Attendance:
3,446

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home25
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Blackpool 2, Scunthorpe United 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackpool 2, Scunthorpe United 3.

Booking

Clark Robertson (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.

for dissent Clark Robertson (Blackpool).

(Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Colin Daniel (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt missed. Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 2, Scunthorpe United 3. Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Kelvin Mellor (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Murray Wallace.

Attempt missed. Colin Daniel (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Lee Novak replaces Kevin van Veen.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Funso Ojo.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Colin Daniel (Blackpool).

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Dolly Menga replaces Sessi D'Almeida.

Attempt blocked. Scott Quigley (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sessi D'Almeida (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United).

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Colin Daniel.

Attempt missed. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Sessi D'Almeida (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Charlie Goode.

Attempt saved. Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Charlie Goode.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Matthew Gilks.

Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.

Attempt saved. Scott Quigley (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Kelvin Mellor.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Colin Daniel.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Colin Daniel.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Scott Quigley replaces Nathan Delfouneso.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan23164349123752
2Shrewsbury23146330141648
3Blackburn23145442202247
4Scunthorpe24136534201445
5Bradford2413383731642
6Peterborough2411584235738
7Portsmouth24122102927238
8Rotherham24113104133836
9Charlton2310673130136
10Oxford Utd248883635132
11Southend248792938-931
12Walsall237973031-130
13Doncaster2486102627-130
14Fleetwood2486103338-530
15Blackpool2477103034-428
16Bristol Rovers2491143341-828
17Gillingham246992326-327
18Oldham2476113846-827
19Plymouth2476112332-927
20MK Dons2468102635-926
21Wimbledon2365121829-1123
22Northampton2465131942-2323
23Rochdale2341092431-722
24Bury2345141935-1617
View full League One table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC