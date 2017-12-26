Match ends, Blackpool 2, Scunthorpe United 3.
Blackpool 2-3 Scunthorpe United
Scunthorpe won at Bloomfield Road for the first time since 2000 as they clinched a 3-2 victory over Blackpool.
The visitors were ahead in the second minute as they sliced Blackpool open and Duane Holmes found Tom Hopper on the edge of the area, who volleyed spectacularly into the top corner.
And the Iron, who have now lost just once in 11 league games, doubled their advantage after eight minutes on the counter when Hakeeb Adelakun slipped through Holmes, who rolled it past Ben Williams at the near post.
Blackpool pulled one back after 25 minutes as Danny Philliskirk's rasping drive from 20 yards flashed past Matt Gilks and into the corner.
But Gary Bowyer's side, who in contrast have won just one of their past 11 league matches, started the second half as they began the first - by conceding. Adelakun drilled a powerful 20-yard effort into the bottom corner in the 47th minute.
The Seasiders gave themselves late hope when Sean Longstaff picked up the clearance from a long throw and drilled in a left-footed half-volley from 15 yards but Scunthorpe held on for maximum points.
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 1Williams
- 2Mellor
- 16Tilt
- 5RobertsonBooked at 90mins
- 23Daniel
- 8D'AlmeidaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMengaat 78'minutes
- 14RyanBooked at 22minsSubstituted forSpearingat 56'minutes
- 15Longstaff
- 18Philliskirk
- 30DelfounesoSubstituted forQuigleyat 56'minutes
- 11Gnanduillet
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 12Wilmer-Anderton
- 21Menga
- 24Cooke
- 26Allsop
- 27Quigley
- 44Spearing
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 3Townsend
- 5Wallace
- 20Goode
- 21Burgess
- 11Morris
- 22SuttonSubstituted forOjoat 46'minutes
- 19HolmesBooked at 74mins
- 16Adelakun
- 10van VeenSubstituted forNovakat 81'minutes
- 14Hopper
Substitutes
- 6Ojo
- 9Madden
- 15Lewis
- 17Novak
- 30Church
- 31Watson
- 33Butroid
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 3,446
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 2, Scunthorpe United 3.
Booking
Clark Robertson (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.
for dissent Clark Robertson (Blackpool).
(Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Colin Daniel (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 2, Scunthorpe United 3. Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Kelvin Mellor (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
Attempt missed. Colin Daniel (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Lee Novak replaces Kevin van Veen.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Funso Ojo.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Conor Townsend.
Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Colin Daniel (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Dolly Menga replaces Sessi D'Almeida.
Attempt blocked. Scott Quigley (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sessi D'Almeida (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Colin Daniel.
Attempt missed. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Sessi D'Almeida (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Charlie Goode.
Attempt saved. Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Charlie Goode.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Matthew Gilks.
Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.
Attempt saved. Scott Quigley (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Kelvin Mellor.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Colin Daniel.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Colin Daniel.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Scott Quigley replaces Nathan Delfouneso.