Oldham Athletic 1-2 Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood secured their first win in nine League One matches with an unlikely 2-1 victory at Oldham.

The Cod Army spent much of the game pinned back in defence, but Devante Cole and Ash Hunter were on target as they scored twice against the run of play, while Kean Bryan reduced the deficit within the final 10 minutes for the hosts.

Oldham created an early opening when Fleetwood midfielder Kyle Dempsey lost possession and Craig Davies fired over from 20 yards.

Jack Byrne also drilled off target for the home side before a Davies diving header flew beyond the far post.

Fleetwood did not register a shot until the 50th minute, but their first effort brought a goal as Markus Schwabl delivered a ball in from the right and Cole turned home from six yards.

Latics had been punished for a defensive error, yet they repeated the mistake after 67 minutes when Cole was allowed to escape down the right and set up Hunter for a cool finish.

Aaron Holloway squandered an Oldham chance before they gave themselves hope with eight minutes remaining as Bryan curled a fine 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.

Davies was denied by goalkeeper Chris Neal as the visitors held on.

