Bury 0-3 Rotherham United
Rotherham continued their fine festive form by winning 3-0 at rock-bottom Bury to go eighth in League One.
The Shakers looked set for a third straight defeat after early goals by David Ball and Rotherham captain Lee Frecklington.
Will Vaulks then fired home after 83 minutes to make it 10 points from 12 for the Millers, who are now two points outside the play-off places.
The visitors went in front after five minutes as Tom Aldred cleared Ryan Williams' cut-back as far as Ball, who curled inside the far post from 12 yards.
Bury replied with Nicky Ajose flashing a low shot across goal but the Millers doubled their lead after 10 minutes.
Anthony Forde's corner found Frecklington in the centre of the box and the Rotherham midfielder powered a free header inside the far post.
Williams' low strike was then turned wide by Leo Fasan, while Jay O'Shea and Danny Mayor fired wide as Bury improved slightly after the break.
But centre-half Vaulks fired in a superb strike from the corner of the box as the Millers went four unbeaten for the first time this season.
Match report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Bury
- 38Fasan
- 14Edwards
- 15Aldred
- 20Whitmore
- 3Leigh
- 26O'Shea
- 18LaurentBooked at 47mins
- 8DawsonBooked at 8minsSubstituted forBunnat 71'minutes
- 30Ince
- 10Mayor
- 11Ajose
Substitutes
- 4Tutte
- 7Maguire
- 12Williams
- 13Reilly
- 23Skarz
- 33Bunn
- 42Maloney
Rotherham
- 13Rodák
- 2Emmanuel
- 4Vaulks
- 5Ajayi
- 3Mattock
- 7FordeBooked at 90mins
- 8Frecklington
- 17TowellSubstituted forWoodat 70'minutes
- 23R WilliamsBooked at 25minsSubstituted forNewellat 58'minutes
- 10Ball
- 21YatesSubstituted forMooreat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1O'Donnell
- 6Wood
- 19Clarke-Harris
- 20Ihiekwe
- 22Newell
- 24Moore
- 25Cummings
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
- Attendance:
- 4,630
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bury 0, Rotherham United 3.
Attempt blocked. Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Greg Leigh.
Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Mayor (Bury).
Booking
Anthony Forde (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).
Josh Laurent (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Marek Rodák.
Attempt saved. Nicky Ajose (Bury) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 0, Rotherham United 3. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Kieffer Moore replaces Jerry Yates.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Joe Newell.
Attempt missed. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Josh Laurent (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Harry Bunn replaces Stephen Dawson.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Richard Wood replaces Richard Towell because of an injury.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.
Attempt missed. Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Richard Towell (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Will Vaulks.
Attempt blocked. Rohan Ince (Bury) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Joe Newell (Rotherham United).
Philip Edwards (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Joe Newell replaces Ryan Williams.
Attempt missed. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Ajose (Bury) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Mayor (Bury).
Attempt missed. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Joe Mattock.
Attempt missed. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jerry Yates (Rotherham United).
Jay O'Shea (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Josh Laurent (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.