Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Rochdale
Blackburn Rovers made it three successive League One wins at home with a 2-0 victory over struggling Rochdale.
A dour opening was ended in the 35th minute through a Kgosi Ntlhe own goal and Charlie Mulgrew's emphatic 42nd-minute penalty doubled their lead to move Rovers to within a point of second-placed Shrewsbury.
Both sides struggled in a quiet opening half-hour and the first real bit of quality resulted in the opener as Bradley Dack and Marcus Antonsson combined to provide for the former, who saw his effort from 12 yards well saved but the ball hit the unfortunate Ntlhe and trickled in.
Dale shot themselves in the foot for the second, as Josh Lillis hauled down Elliott Bennett after his clearance was charged down. Mulgrew did the rest, rifling into the bottom-right corner for his ninth goal of the season.
Home goalkeeper David Raya saved brilliantly from Ian Henderson after the break, while Derrick Williams grazed the bar for Blackburn.
Dack almost scored a sensational third late on after a mazy run - but Rovers comfortably held on, while the away side remain second bottom following a four-match winless streak in the league.
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 2Nyambe
- 25Downing
- 14Mulgrew
- 3WilliamsBooked at 84mins
- 6SmallwoodBooked at 24mins
- 29EvansSubstituted forTomlinsonat 60'minutes
- 31Bennett
- 23Dack
- 20AntonssonSubstituted forConwayat 60'minutes
- 10GrahamSubstituted forNuttallat 68'minutesBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 11Whittingham
- 13Leutwiler
- 15Ward
- 16Caddis
- 28Tomlinson
- 32Conway
- 38Nuttall
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 6McGahey
- 29Daniels
- 18KeaneSubstituted forDaviesat 63'minutes
- 3Ntlhe
- 10Camps
- 39Bunney
- 17InmanSubstituted forDoneat 64'minutes
- 40Henderson
- 14Rathbone
- 11WilliamsSubstituted forThompsonat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Thompson
- 16Done
- 19Davies
- 22Moore
- 25Adshead
- 27Cannon
- 32Kitching
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 15,115
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Rochdale 0.
Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).
Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.
Foul by Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers).
Donervon Daniels (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Willem Tomlinson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
Booking
Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers).
Harrison McGahey (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).
Joe Thompson (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steve Davies (Rochdale).
Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Bunney (Rochdale).
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Bradley Dack.
Foul by Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers).
Steve Davies (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Nuttall replaces Danny Graham.
Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by David Raya Martin.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Matt Done replaces Bradden Inman.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Joe Thompson replaces Jordan Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Steve Davies replaces Keith Keane.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Ryan Nyambe.
Attempt blocked. Callum Camps (Rochdale) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Craig Conway replaces Marcus Antonsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Willem Tomlinson replaces Corry Evans.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Keith Keane (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.