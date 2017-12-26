Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Rochdale

Blackburn Rovers made it three successive League One wins at home with a 2-0 victory over struggling Rochdale.

A dour opening was ended in the 35th minute through a Kgosi Ntlhe own goal and Charlie Mulgrew's emphatic 42nd-minute penalty doubled their lead to move Rovers to within a point of second-placed Shrewsbury.

Both sides struggled in a quiet opening half-hour and the first real bit of quality resulted in the opener as Bradley Dack and Marcus Antonsson combined to provide for the former, who saw his effort from 12 yards well saved but the ball hit the unfortunate Ntlhe and trickled in.

Dale shot themselves in the foot for the second, as Josh Lillis hauled down Elliott Bennett after his clearance was charged down. Mulgrew did the rest, rifling into the bottom-right corner for his ninth goal of the season.

Home goalkeeper David Raya saved brilliantly from Ian Henderson after the break, while Derrick Williams grazed the bar for Blackburn.

Dack almost scored a sensational third late on after a mazy run - but Rovers comfortably held on, while the away side remain second bottom following a four-match winless streak in the league.

