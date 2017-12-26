League One
Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Rochdale

Blackburn Rovers made it three successive League One wins at home with a 2-0 victory over struggling Rochdale.

A dour opening was ended in the 35th minute through a Kgosi Ntlhe own goal and Charlie Mulgrew's emphatic 42nd-minute penalty doubled their lead to move Rovers to within a point of second-placed Shrewsbury.

Both sides struggled in a quiet opening half-hour and the first real bit of quality resulted in the opener as Bradley Dack and Marcus Antonsson combined to provide for the former, who saw his effort from 12 yards well saved but the ball hit the unfortunate Ntlhe and trickled in.

Dale shot themselves in the foot for the second, as Josh Lillis hauled down Elliott Bennett after his clearance was charged down. Mulgrew did the rest, rifling into the bottom-right corner for his ninth goal of the season.

Home goalkeeper David Raya saved brilliantly from Ian Henderson after the break, while Derrick Williams grazed the bar for Blackburn.

Dack almost scored a sensational third late on after a mazy run - but Rovers comfortably held on, while the away side remain second bottom following a four-match winless streak in the league.

Line-ups

Blackburn

  • 1Raya
  • 2Nyambe
  • 25Downing
  • 14Mulgrew
  • 3WilliamsBooked at 84mins
  • 6SmallwoodBooked at 24mins
  • 29EvansSubstituted forTomlinsonat 60'minutes
  • 31Bennett
  • 23Dack
  • 20AntonssonSubstituted forConwayat 60'minutes
  • 10GrahamSubstituted forNuttallat 68'minutesBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 11Whittingham
  • 13Leutwiler
  • 15Ward
  • 16Caddis
  • 28Tomlinson
  • 32Conway
  • 38Nuttall

Rochdale

  • 1Lillis
  • 6McGahey
  • 29Daniels
  • 18KeaneSubstituted forDaviesat 63'minutes
  • 3Ntlhe
  • 10Camps
  • 39Bunney
  • 17InmanSubstituted forDoneat 64'minutes
  • 40Henderson
  • 14Rathbone
  • 11WilliamsSubstituted forThompsonat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Thompson
  • 16Done
  • 19Davies
  • 22Moore
  • 25Adshead
  • 27Cannon
  • 32Kitching
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
15,115

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Rochdale 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Rochdale 0.

Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).

Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.

Foul by Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers).

Donervon Daniels (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Willem Tomlinson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).

Booking

Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers).

Harrison McGahey (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).

Joe Thompson (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steve Davies (Rochdale).

Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Bunney (Rochdale).

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Bradley Dack.

Foul by Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers).

Steve Davies (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Nuttall replaces Danny Graham.

Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by David Raya Martin.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Matt Done replaces Bradden Inman.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Joe Thompson replaces Jordan Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Steve Davies replaces Keith Keane.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Ryan Nyambe.

Attempt blocked. Callum Camps (Rochdale) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Craig Conway replaces Marcus Antonsson.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Willem Tomlinson replaces Corry Evans.

Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).

Keith Keane (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan23164349123752
2Shrewsbury23146330141648
3Blackburn23145442202247
4Scunthorpe24136534201445
5Bradford2413383731642
6Peterborough2411584235738
7Portsmouth24122102927238
8Rotherham24113104133836
9Charlton2310673130136
10Oxford Utd248883635132
11Southend248792938-931
12Walsall237973031-130
13Doncaster2486102627-130
14Fleetwood2486103338-530
15Blackpool2477103034-428
16Bristol Rovers2491143341-828
17Gillingham246992326-327
18Oldham2476113846-827
19Plymouth2476112332-927
20MK Dons2468102635-926
21Wimbledon2365121829-1123
22Northampton2465131942-2323
23Rochdale2341092431-722
24Bury2345141935-1617
View full League One table

