Gillingham 1-1 Oxford United

Conor Wilkinson's late equaliser earned Gillingham a hard-fought draw against Oxford at Priestfield.

Oxford looked on course to respond to Saturday's 7-0 home thrashing at the hands of League One leaders Wigan in style when Ricardinho put them ahead in the 52nd minute with a deflected effort from the edge of the box.

However, substitute Wilkinson equalised three minutes from time, firing home from close range after the U's defence had failed to clear a corner.

The former Bolton striker almost won the game for the hosts in the 90th minute but saw his powerful half-volley from the edge of the area go narrowly over.

United were left to rue missed chances, most notably when Gills goalkeeper Tomas Holy saved Wes Thomas' 78th-minute lob.

Striker Jon Obika had earlier given the Czech keeper a scare when he chased down his attempted clearance, but the ball rebounded wide.

Jake Hessenthaler's cross-shot was tipped over by Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood, and Josh Parker's low drive at the end of a good Gillingham break was deflected off target by visiting defender Canice Carroll.

