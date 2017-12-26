Match ends, Southend United 3, Charlton Athletic 1.
Southend United 3-1 Charlton Athletic
-
Simon Cox bagged a brace to fire Southend United to a League One win against Charlton Athletic at Roots Hall.
The Shrimpers striker scored in each half as Phil Brown's side ended a run of four successive defeats in all competitions.
Cox's first goal came after just two minutes when he netted with a neatly-controlled left-footed shot from close range.
And Southend doubled their lead in the 11th minute when experienced centre-back Michael Turner bagged his first Shrimpers goal, heading a right-wing free-kick from Anthony Wordsworth into the bottom left-hand corner.
A shell-shocked Charlton improved after the break and got back into the game in the 66th minute when ex-Southend loanee Ben Reeves sent a low, left-footed shot into the bottom corner from 12 yards.
But Southend hit back and made sure of a welcome win when Cox netted with a powerfully-struck low volley from 10 yards.
Line-ups
Southend
- 1OxleyBooked at 86mins
- 24Demetriou
- 6Turner
- 5Ferdinand
- 3CokerBooked at 63mins
- 44WrightSubstituted forWhiteat 80'minutes
- 18LeonardBooked at 38mins
- 4Wordsworth
- 11McLaughlinSubstituted forMcGlashanat 74'minutes
- 10Cox
- 50RangerBooked at 77minsSubstituted forFortunéat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hendrie
- 9Fortuné
- 13Bishop
- 17McGlashan
- 27Kyprianou
- 31Robinson
- 48White
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 34Dijksteel
- 23Sarr
- 15KonsaBooked at 90mins
- 22Dasilva
- 17Aribo
- 3KashiSubstituted forLennonat 45'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 11Holmes
- 12Reeves
- 18Ahearne-GrantSubstituted forHackett-Fairchildat 87'minutes
- 9Magennis
Substitutes
- 4Jackson
- 13Phillips
- 21Dodoo
- 26Lennon
- 36Lapslie
- 37Hackett-Fairchild
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 9,588
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 3, Charlton Athletic 1.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Ben Coker.
Attempt missed. Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Leonard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).
Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Jermaine McGlashan (Southend United).
Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild replaces Karlan Ahearne-Grant.
Booking
Mark Oxley (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Michael Turner (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Marc-Antoine Fortuné replaces Nile Ranger.
Foul by Nile Ranger (Southend United).
Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay in match Simon Cox (Southend United) because of an injury.
Booking
Harry Lennon (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Simon Cox (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Lennon (Charlton Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. John White replaces Josh Wright.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 3, Charlton Athletic 1. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Nile Ranger (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nile Ranger (Southend United).
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nile Ranger (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harry Lennon (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Jermaine McGlashan (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Jermaine McGlashan replaces Stephen McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. Harry Lennon (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Josh Wright.
Attempt missed. Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jason Demetriou (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic).