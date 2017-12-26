Match ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Shrewsbury Town 0.
Wigan Athletic 0-0 Shrewsbury Town
-
- From the section League One
League One's top two sides cancelled themselves out as leaders Wigan were held to a 0-0 draw by Shrewsbury at the DW Stadium.
The home side came closest to winning it, hitting the bar in both halves through Will Grigg and substitute Max Power, but Paul Cook's men retained their four-point lead at the top.
Wigan were the first to gain a bit of control, with Grigg twice coming close to scoring before the half-hour mark.
First the Northern Ireland striker headed on to the top of the bar, before he forced a fine save from Town goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who then did well to save from Dan Burn's clever flick.
Town almost nicked the lead on the break when Jon Nolan saw a shot take a massive deflection and just miss the far post.
Nick Powell wasted a great chance to win it for Wigan when he barely made a connection when unmarked at the far post.
That was his last involvement before being replaced by Max Power, whose first touch was a dipping left-foot volley from 25 yards that beat Henderson but smacked off the bar and away.
Wigan created one more chance to nick it with five minutes to go, only for fellow substitute Ivan Toney to side-foot wide from eight yards.
Match report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Wigan
- 1Walton
- 2Byrne
- 22Dunkley
- 33Burn
- 26James
- 5Morsy
- 8EvansBooked at 81mins
- 17Jacobs
- 25PowellSubstituted forPowerat 84'minutes
- 11MasseySubstituted forHuntat 90+1'minutes
- 9GriggSubstituted forToneyat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Elder
- 6Power
- 10Toney
- 14Bruce
- 18Roberts
- 24Hunt
- 31Sarkic
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 13Bolton
- 5Sadler
- 22Nsiala
- 6BecklesBooked at 58mins
- 4Godfrey
- 7WhalleyBooked at 65mins
- 8Ogogo
- 20NolanSubstituted forMorrisat 90+1'minutes
- 23Rodman
- 9MorrisSubstituted forPayneat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Riley
- 10Dodds
- 11Gnahoua
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 16Morris
- 45Payne
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 11,115
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Shrewsbury Town 0.
Foul by Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic).
Dean Henderson (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Noel Hunt replaces Gavin Massey.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Bryn Morris replaces Jon Nolan.
Max Power (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town).
Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town).
Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Max Power (Wigan Athletic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Max Power replaces Nick Powell.
Booking
Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic).
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Ivan Toney replaces William Grigg.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Stefan Payne replaces Carlton Morris.
Delay in match Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) because of an injury.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Dan Burn.
Attempt missed. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Dan Burn.
Foul by Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic).
Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Reece James (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic).
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Aristote Nsiala.
Attempt blocked. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).
Foul by Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic).