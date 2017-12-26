Grimsby Town 1-1 Mansfield Town

Striker Lee Angol came off the bench to rescue Mansfield a point from a draw at Grimsby in League Two.

Mitch Rose had opened the scoring for Grimsby against his former club and it looked as though his 10th-minute strike was going to be enough to seal the points, but Angol had other ideas.

A mazy run from Siriki Dembele set the tone for a lively clash, before Rose glided past a couple of challenges to fire past goalkeeper Conrad Logan.

Nathan Clarke saw a powerful header cleared off the line shortly after the restart and it proved to be a telling moment as Angol, less than two minutes after his arrival from the bench, found half a yard of space and prodded home.

Further chances were passed up by Danny Rose and Alex McDonald, who forced Ben Killip into a fine save on his Football League debut.

Killip came off the bench following an injury to the Mariners' regular number one James McKeown.

Report supplied by the Press Association.