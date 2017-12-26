Match ends, Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1.
Grimsby Town 1-1 Mansfield Town
Striker Lee Angol came off the bench to rescue Mansfield a point from a draw at Grimsby in League Two.
Mitch Rose had opened the scoring for Grimsby against his former club and it looked as though his 10th-minute strike was going to be enough to seal the points, but Angol had other ideas.
A mazy run from Siriki Dembele set the tone for a lively clash, before Rose glided past a couple of challenges to fire past goalkeeper Conrad Logan.
Nathan Clarke saw a powerful header cleared off the line shortly after the restart and it proved to be a telling moment as Angol, less than two minutes after his arrival from the bench, found half a yard of space and prodded home.
Further chances were passed up by Danny Rose and Alex McDonald, who forced Ben Killip into a fine save on his Football League debut.
Killip came off the bench following an injury to the Mariners' regular number one James McKeown.
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeownSubstituted forKillipat 33'minutes
- 12MillsBooked at 69mins
- 5Clarke
- 6Collins
- 2Davies
- 27Dembele
- 19Summerfield
- 8RoseBooked at 23mins
- 25Woolford
- 10JonesSubstituted forHooperat 75'minutes
- 29MattBooked at 56minsSubstituted forVernonat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Dixon
- 7Berrett
- 9Hooper
- 14Osborne
- 20Jaiyesimi
- 21Vernon
- 30Killip
Mansfield
- 1Logan
- 16WhiteBooked at 35minsSubstituted forBennettat 45'minutes
- 6Diamond
- 5Pearce
- 19HuntBooked at 43minsSubstituted forPotterat 77'minutes
- 10Anderson
- 8Mellis
- 7MacDonald
- 22Hamilton
- 32RoseBooked at 55mins
- 23HemmingsSubstituted forAngolat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bennett
- 9Angol
- 11Atkinson
- 12Olejnik
- 15Spencer
- 17Potter
- 24Butcher
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 5,704
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
