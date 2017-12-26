League Two
Port Vale1Coventry0

Port Vale 1-0 Coventry City

Defender Nathan Smith scored the only goal of the game as Port Vale beat promotion-chasing Coventry 1-0 at Vale Park.

The centre-back's late goal extended Vale's unbeaten league run to four games and continued their revival under new manager Neil Aspin, while the visitors missed the chance to move into the automatic promotion places.

It had taken 37 minutes for the home side to register the contest's first shot on target when Ben Whitfield's glancing header from Michael Tonge's free-kick flew straight into the arms of Lee Burge.

Vale almost went in front after 50 minutes when Marcus Harness beat Burge to a cross, but looped his header over with the goal gaping.

The Sky Blues struggled to test Vale keeper Ryan Boot but could have taken the lead in the 58th minute when Marc McNulty found Jack Grimmer at the back post, before his shot was saved.

But Smith popped up in the City box 11 minutes from time to meet Harness' cross and loop his header over Burge and into the net to win it for Vale.

Report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Port Vale

  • 23Boot
  • 5DavisBooked at 90mins
  • 24Smith
  • 33GunningBooked at 90mins
  • 8Pugh
  • 7Myers-Harness
  • 32TongeBooked at 28mins
  • 6KayBooked at 71mins
  • 31WhitfieldSubstituted forDentonat 67'minutes
  • 14BarnettSubstituted forMontañoat 45'minutes
  • 9Pope

Substitutes

  • 1Lainton
  • 3Denton
  • 11Montaño
  • 15Forrester
  • 19Turner
  • 20Kelly
  • 28de Freitas

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 2Grimmer
  • 12DaviesBooked at 50mins
  • 4WillisSubstituted forPonticelliat 84'minutes
  • 5McDonaldBooked at 36mins
  • 3Stokes
  • 8DoyleBooked at 62mins
  • 26ShipleySubstituted forBeavonat 84'minutes
  • 30Bayliss
  • 9BiamouSubstituted forNazonat 69'minutes
  • 10McNulty

Substitutes

  • 13O'Brien
  • 16Beavon
  • 18Nazon
  • 24Haynes
  • 28Maycock
  • 31Stevenson
  • 38Ponticelli
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
7,127

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Port Vale 1, Coventry City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Port Vale 1, Coventry City 0.

Booking

Joe Davis (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joe Davis (Port Vale).

Duckens Nazon (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Gavin Gunning (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.

Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Coventry City).

Foul by Marcus Myers-Harness (Port Vale).

Chris Stokes (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Duckens Nazon (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Stuart Beavon replaces Jordan Shipley.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Jordan Ponticelli replaces Jordan Willis.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Rod McDonald.

Attempt missed. Chris Stokes (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Port Vale 1, Coventry City 0. Nathan Smith (Port Vale) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marcus Myers-Harness with a cross.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jordan Willis.

Hand ball by Tom Pope (Port Vale).

Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).

Tom Davies (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jordan Willis.

Attempt missed. Marcus Myers-Harness (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Antony Kay (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Antony Kay (Port Vale).

Michael Doyle (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Duckens Nazon replaces Maxime Biamou.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Tyler Denton replaces Ben Whitfield.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jordan Willis.

Booking

Michael Doyle (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.

Marcus Myers-Harness (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Davies (Coventry City).

Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rod McDonald (Coventry City).

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Danny Pugh.

Marcus Myers-Harness (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Stokes (Coventry City).

Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).

Tom Davies (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Tom Davies (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton24156358193951
2Notts County24138343251847
3Lincoln City24117631191240
4Wycombe24117643321140
5Colchester2411673527839
6Exeter2312383229339
7Coventry2411582618838
8Mansfield2491053327637
9Accrington2311483530537
10Newport249873228435
11Swindon23112103533235
12Carlisle249783633334
13Grimsby249782629-334
14Cambridge249692230-833
15Cheltenham2486103133-230
16Stevenage2486103237-530
17Port Vale2484122533-828
18Crawley2476112230-827
19Yeovil2476113241-927
20Crewe2482142638-1226
21Morecambe2457122033-1322
22Barnet2455142435-1120
23Chesterfield2455142646-2020
24Forest Green2355132343-2020
View full League Two table

