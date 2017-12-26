League Two
Lincoln City 3-0 Stevenage

Lincoln further enhanced their League Two automatic promotion hopes with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Stevenage.

Harry Anderson, Matt Green and Josh Ginnelly were on target as the Imps made it four wins in five games.

After an even start, City began to step up the pressure and they should have taken the lead when Boro goalkeeper Joe Fryer somehow kept out a close-range drive from Sean Raggett.

However, the home side did hit the front after 34 minutes through in-form winger Anderson. Matt Rhead found Green down the right, his angled drive was parried by Fryer but bounced up perfectly for Anderson, who had the simple task of heading into an unguarded net.

Green made it 2-0 after 63 minutes when he volleyed home Neal Eardley's tantalising free-kick.

Anderson should have scored again three minutes later when he sliced wide from in front of goal.

But substitutes Ollie Palmer and Ginnelly combined to make it 3-0 on 80 minutes. Palmer's shot was blocked by Fryer, with Ginnelly crashing home the rebound.

Line-ups

Lincoln City

  • 21Vickers
  • 23Eardley
  • 15Dickie
  • 25Raggett
  • 3Habergham
  • 26Anderson
  • 30Woodyard
  • 16Bostwick
  • 28ArnoldSubstituted forWhitehouseat 71'minutes
  • 9RheadSubstituted forGinnellyat 78'minutes
  • 10GreenSubstituted forPalmerat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Farman
  • 2Long
  • 4Whitehouse
  • 7Ginnelly
  • 8Palmer
  • 12Chapman
  • 27McCombe

Stevenage

  • 1Fryer
  • 25Henry
  • 4King
  • 20VancootenSubstituted forWilkinsonat 45+6'minutes
  • 3Martin
  • 2Smith
  • 30McKee
  • 17GormanSubstituted forPettat 71'minutes
  • 15SamuelSubstituted forKennedyat 57'minutes
  • 24Godden
  • 19Newton

Substitutes

  • 5Franks
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 7Whelpdale
  • 8Beautyman
  • 10Kennedy
  • 11Pett
  • 16Day
Referee:
Carl Boyeson
Attendance:
9,268

Match Stats

Home TeamLincoln CityAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Lincoln City 3, Stevenage 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lincoln City 3, Stevenage 0.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).

Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Elliot Whitehouse (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ronnie Henry (Stevenage).

Foul by Elliot Whitehouse (Lincoln City).

Mark McKee (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Harry Anderson.

Goal!

Goal! Lincoln City 3, Stevenage 0. Josh Ginnelly (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Robert Dickie (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage).

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Josh Ginnelly replaces Matt Rhead.

Foul by Matt Rhead (Lincoln City).

Jack King (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Ollie Palmer replaces Matt Green.

Sam Habergham (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).

Joe Martin (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Elliot Whitehouse (Lincoln City).

Attempt missed. Tom Pett (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Tom Pett replaces Dale Gorman.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Elliot Whitehouse replaces Nathan Arnold.

Attempt saved. Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).

Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Matt Rhead (Lincoln City).

Dale Gorman (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Lincoln City 2, Stevenage 0. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neal Eardley.

Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark McKee (Stevenage).

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Ben Kennedy replaces Alex Samuel.

Attempt saved. Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Robert Dickie (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matt Godden (Stevenage).

Foul by Matt Green (Lincoln City).

Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Nathan Arnold (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton24156358193951
2Notts County24138343251847
3Lincoln City24117631191240
4Wycombe24117643321140
5Colchester2411673527839
6Exeter2312383229339
7Coventry2411582618838
8Mansfield2491053327637
9Accrington2311483530537
10Newport249873228435
11Swindon23112103533235
12Carlisle249783633334
13Grimsby249782629-334
14Cambridge249692230-833
15Cheltenham2486103133-230
16Stevenage2486103237-530
17Port Vale2484122533-828
18Crawley2476112230-827
19Yeovil2476113241-927
20Crewe2482142638-1226
21Morecambe2457122033-1322
22Barnet2455142435-1120
23Chesterfield2455142646-2020
24Forest Green2355132343-2020
View full League Two table

