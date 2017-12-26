Match ends, Lincoln City 3, Stevenage 0.
Lincoln City 3-0 Stevenage
Lincoln further enhanced their League Two automatic promotion hopes with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Stevenage.
Harry Anderson, Matt Green and Josh Ginnelly were on target as the Imps made it four wins in five games.
After an even start, City began to step up the pressure and they should have taken the lead when Boro goalkeeper Joe Fryer somehow kept out a close-range drive from Sean Raggett.
However, the home side did hit the front after 34 minutes through in-form winger Anderson. Matt Rhead found Green down the right, his angled drive was parried by Fryer but bounced up perfectly for Anderson, who had the simple task of heading into an unguarded net.
Green made it 2-0 after 63 minutes when he volleyed home Neal Eardley's tantalising free-kick.
Anderson should have scored again three minutes later when he sliced wide from in front of goal.
But substitutes Ollie Palmer and Ginnelly combined to make it 3-0 on 80 minutes. Palmer's shot was blocked by Fryer, with Ginnelly crashing home the rebound.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Lincoln City
- 21Vickers
- 23Eardley
- 15Dickie
- 25Raggett
- 3Habergham
- 26Anderson
- 30Woodyard
- 16Bostwick
- 28ArnoldSubstituted forWhitehouseat 71'minutes
- 9RheadSubstituted forGinnellyat 78'minutes
- 10GreenSubstituted forPalmerat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Farman
- 2Long
- 4Whitehouse
- 7Ginnelly
- 8Palmer
- 12Chapman
- 27McCombe
Stevenage
- 1Fryer
- 25Henry
- 4King
- 20VancootenSubstituted forWilkinsonat 45+6'minutes
- 3Martin
- 2Smith
- 30McKee
- 17GormanSubstituted forPettat 71'minutes
- 15SamuelSubstituted forKennedyat 57'minutes
- 24Godden
- 19Newton
Substitutes
- 5Franks
- 6Wilkinson
- 7Whelpdale
- 8Beautyman
- 10Kennedy
- 11Pett
- 16Day
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 9,268
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lincoln City 3, Stevenage 0.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).
Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Elliot Whitehouse (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ronnie Henry (Stevenage).
Foul by Elliot Whitehouse (Lincoln City).
Mark McKee (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Harry Anderson.
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 3, Stevenage 0. Josh Ginnelly (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Robert Dickie (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage).
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Josh Ginnelly replaces Matt Rhead.
Foul by Matt Rhead (Lincoln City).
Jack King (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Ollie Palmer replaces Matt Green.
Sam Habergham (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).
Joe Martin (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Elliot Whitehouse (Lincoln City).
Attempt missed. Tom Pett (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Tom Pett replaces Dale Gorman.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Elliot Whitehouse replaces Nathan Arnold.
Attempt saved. Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).
Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Matt Rhead (Lincoln City).
Dale Gorman (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 2, Stevenage 0. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neal Eardley.
Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark McKee (Stevenage).
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Ben Kennedy replaces Alex Samuel.
Attempt saved. Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Robert Dickie (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matt Godden (Stevenage).
Foul by Matt Green (Lincoln City).
Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nathan Arnold (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.