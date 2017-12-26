Match abandoned due to waterlogged pitch, Exeter City 0, Forest Green Rovers 0.
Exeter City A-A Forest Green Rovers
-
Exeter's League Two clash with Forest Green was abandoned at half-time after torrential rain in Devon.
The two teams played out a goalless first half at St James' Park despite small puddles being evident on the surface throughout those first 45 minutes.
But, as the relentless rain continued, the puddles got bigger and after blowing for half-time, referee Brett Huxtable carried out a test during the break.
With the ball clearly not bouncing, he was left with the inevitable and unfortunate decision to abandon the game, much to the frustration of the 4,107 crowd.
As for the match itself, Exeter had the ball in the net after seven minutes but Jayden Stockley's scrambled shot was ruled out for offside, while Forest Green's Christian Doidge curled a shot straight at Christy Pym moments later.
Hiram Boateng then had the ball in the net for Exeter but he handballed before converting and Bradley Collins saved well to deny Lee Holmes as Exeter dominated.
But as the rain worsened and conditions deteriorated it became a bit of a slug-fest before Huxtable was forced to abandon.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 22Wilson
- 18Seaborne
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 21MoxeyBooked at 39mins
- 25Taylor
- 44Boateng
- 6Tillson
- 7Harley
- 10Holmes
- 11Stockley
Substitutes
- 2Sweeney
- 3Woodman
- 4James
- 8Simpson
- 13Hamon
- 19McAlinden
- 28Edwards
Forest Green
- 1Collins
- 18Evans
- 6Monthe
- 5Collins
- 3Laird
- 17Wishart
- 34OsbourneBooked at 10mins
- 15Cooper
- 10Brown
- 33James
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 4Traoré
- 7Marsh-Brown
- 12Simpson
- 16Fitzwater
- 21Roberts
- 24Pickering
- 35Stevens
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 4,107
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
ends, Exeter City 0, Forest Green Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Exeter City 0, Forest Green Rovers 0.
Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).
Foul by Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).
Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Danny Seaborne.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kane Wilson (Exeter City).
Booking
Dean Moxey (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luke James (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dean Moxey (Exeter City).
Foul by Luke James (Forest Green Rovers).
Dean Moxey (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).
Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City).
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Emmanuel Monthe.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Bradley Collins.
Attempt saved. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Callum Evans (Forest Green Rovers).
Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Charlie Cooper.
Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Harley (Exeter City).
Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hiram Boateng (Exeter City).
Booking
Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers).
Lee Holmes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers).
Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
Attempt blocked. Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.