League Two
Exeter15:00Forest Green
Match abandoned - Waterlogged Pitch

Exeter City A-A Forest Green Rovers

Exeter's League Two clash with Forest Green was abandoned at half-time after torrential rain in Devon.

The two teams played out a goalless first half at St James' Park despite small puddles being evident on the surface throughout those first 45 minutes.

But, as the relentless rain continued, the puddles got bigger and after blowing for half-time, referee Brett Huxtable carried out a test during the break.

With the ball clearly not bouncing, he was left with the inevitable and unfortunate decision to abandon the game, much to the frustration of the 4,107 crowd.

As for the match itself, Exeter had the ball in the net after seven minutes but Jayden Stockley's scrambled shot was ruled out for offside, while Forest Green's Christian Doidge curled a shot straight at Christy Pym moments later.

Hiram Boateng then had the ball in the net for Exeter but he handballed before converting and Bradley Collins saved well to deny Lee Holmes as Exeter dominated.

But as the rain worsened and conditions deteriorated it became a bit of a slug-fest before Huxtable was forced to abandon.

Reports supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 1Pym
  • 22Wilson
  • 18Seaborne
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 21MoxeyBooked at 39mins
  • 25Taylor
  • 44Boateng
  • 6Tillson
  • 7Harley
  • 10Holmes
  • 11Stockley

Substitutes

  • 2Sweeney
  • 3Woodman
  • 4James
  • 8Simpson
  • 13Hamon
  • 19McAlinden
  • 28Edwards

Forest Green

  • 1Collins
  • 18Evans
  • 6Monthe
  • 5Collins
  • 3Laird
  • 17Wishart
  • 34OsbourneBooked at 10mins
  • 15Cooper
  • 10Brown
  • 33James
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 4Traoré
  • 7Marsh-Brown
  • 12Simpson
  • 16Fitzwater
  • 21Roberts
  • 24Pickering
  • 35Stevens
Referee:
Brett Huxtable
Attendance:
4,107

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

Match abandoned due to waterlogged pitch, Exeter City 0, Forest Green Rovers 0.

ends, Exeter City 0, Forest Green Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Exeter City 0, Forest Green Rovers 0.

Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).

Foul by Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).

Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Danny Seaborne.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kane Wilson (Exeter City).

Booking

Dean Moxey (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Luke James (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dean Moxey (Exeter City).

Foul by Luke James (Forest Green Rovers).

Dean Moxey (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).

Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City).

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Emmanuel Monthe.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Bradley Collins.

Attempt saved. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Callum Evans (Forest Green Rovers).

Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Charlie Cooper.

Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Harley (Exeter City).

Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hiram Boateng (Exeter City).

Booking

Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers).

Lee Holmes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers).

Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).

Attempt blocked. Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton24156358193951
2Notts County24138343251847
3Lincoln City24117631191240
4Wycombe24117643321140
5Colchester2411673527839
6Exeter2312383229339
7Coventry2411582618838
8Mansfield2491053327637
9Accrington2311483530537
10Newport249873228435
11Swindon23112103533235
12Carlisle249783633334
13Grimsby249782629-334
14Cambridge249692230-833
15Cheltenham2486103133-230
16Stevenage2486103237-530
17Port Vale2484122533-828
18Crawley2476112230-827
19Yeovil2476113241-927
20Crewe2482142638-1226
21Morecambe2457122033-1322
22Barnet2455142435-1120
23Chesterfield2455142646-2020
24Forest Green2355132343-2020
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC