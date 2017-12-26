Exeter City A-A Forest Green Rovers

Exeter's League Two clash with Forest Green was abandoned at half-time after torrential rain in Devon.

The two teams played out a goalless first half at St James' Park despite small puddles being evident on the surface throughout those first 45 minutes.

But, as the relentless rain continued, the puddles got bigger and after blowing for half-time, referee Brett Huxtable carried out a test during the break.

With the ball clearly not bouncing, he was left with the inevitable and unfortunate decision to abandon the game, much to the frustration of the 4,107 crowd.

As for the match itself, Exeter had the ball in the net after seven minutes but Jayden Stockley's scrambled shot was ruled out for offside, while Forest Green's Christian Doidge curled a shot straight at Christy Pym moments later.

Hiram Boateng then had the ball in the net for Exeter but he handballed before converting and Bradley Collins saved well to deny Lee Holmes as Exeter dominated.

But as the rain worsened and conditions deteriorated it became a bit of a slug-fest before Huxtable was forced to abandon.

Reports supplied by the Press Association.