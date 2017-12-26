Match ends, Morecambe 1, Notts County 4.
Morecambe 1-4 Notts County
Two goals apiece from Jorge Grant and Lewis Alessandra helped Notts County claim an easy win over struggling Morecambe.
Grant's first came as County scored with their first attack of any note. Adam Campbell gave the ball away sloppily in his own half and the visitors took full advantage.
Alessandra took the ball into the box and pulled it back for Grant to score with a first-time right-footed shot from 10 yards that beat the flat-footed Barry Roche.
Kevin Nolan's side added a second on 21 minutes as Alessandra turned goalscorer with a fine finish. A free-kick was floated into the Morecambe area and the ball was headed down for the former Morecambe man to hit a stunning volley past Roche and into the right hand corner of the home goal.
Morecambe then went on to control the possession and create a number of half-chances. Andy Fleming twice fired efforts wide from 20 yards, Garry Thompson headed straight at Ross Fitzsimons from close range and on the stroke of half-time Campbell volleyed a Thompson cross over from close range.
Campbell was guilty of wasting a glorious chance for the Shrimps when he blazed over on 57 minutes and was made to pay when the Magpies added a third two minutes later when Grant exchanged passes with Jon Stead before sliding the ball past Roche.
Alessandra got his second four minutes from time when he scored at the second attempt after Roche saved his close-range effort before the Shrimps pulled one back in the last minute when Callum Lang clipped a superb effort over Fitzsimons from the edge of the box.
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 17Lund
- 16Lavelle
- 5Old
- 2McGowan
- 4KenyonSubstituted forEllisonat 66'minutes
- 8Fleming
- 7ThompsonSubstituted forLangat 66'minutes
- 21Osborne
- 10CampbellSubstituted forJordanat 80'minutes
- 9Oliver
Substitutes
- 11Ellison
- 12Nizic
- 14Conlan
- 22Müller
- 24Rose
- 27Jordan
- 29Lang
Notts County
- 34Fitzsimons
- 19Hunt
- 16BrisleySubstituted forBirdat 87'minutes
- 5DuffySubstituted forSaundersat 78'minutes
- 23Jones
- 20Walker
- 4Hewitt
- 22Yates
- 10Grant
- 7Alessandra
- 30SteadSubstituted forSmithat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Tootle
- 3Dickinson
- 11Hawkridge
- 13Pindroch
- 17Smith
- 26Saunders
- 33Bird
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 1,947
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 1, Notts County 4.
Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pierce Bird (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 1, Notts County 4. Callum Lang (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mitchell Lund.
Elliot Osborne (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Yates (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Ryan Yates (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Pierce Bird replaces Shaun Brisley.
Attempt saved. Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 0, Notts County 4. Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Callum Saunders (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Luke Jordan replaces Adam Campbell.
Attempt missed. Liam Walker (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Callum Saunders replaces Richard Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Jon Stead.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Daniel Jones.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe).
Ryan Yates (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Yates (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Kevin Ellison replaces Alex Kenyon.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Callum Lang replaces Garry Thompson.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Steven Old.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Adam Campbell (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 0, Notts County 3. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jon Stead.
Attempt missed. Adam Campbell (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Shaun Brisley (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Steven Old.
Attempt blocked. Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).
Attempt saved. Garry Thompson (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).
Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jorge Grant (Notts County).
Foul by Adam Campbell (Morecambe).
Ryan Yates (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.