Morecambe 1-4 Notts County

Two goals apiece from Jorge Grant and Lewis Alessandra helped Notts County claim an easy win over struggling Morecambe.

Grant's first came as County scored with their first attack of any note. Adam Campbell gave the ball away sloppily in his own half and the visitors took full advantage.

Alessandra took the ball into the box and pulled it back for Grant to score with a first-time right-footed shot from 10 yards that beat the flat-footed Barry Roche.

Kevin Nolan's side added a second on 21 minutes as Alessandra turned goalscorer with a fine finish. A free-kick was floated into the Morecambe area and the ball was headed down for the former Morecambe man to hit a stunning volley past Roche and into the right hand corner of the home goal.

Morecambe then went on to control the possession and create a number of half-chances. Andy Fleming twice fired efforts wide from 20 yards, Garry Thompson headed straight at Ross Fitzsimons from close range and on the stroke of half-time Campbell volleyed a Thompson cross over from close range.

Campbell was guilty of wasting a glorious chance for the Shrimps when he blazed over on 57 minutes and was made to pay when the Magpies added a third two minutes later when Grant exchanged passes with Jon Stead before sliding the ball past Roche.

Alessandra got his second four minutes from time when he scored at the second attempt after Roche saved his close-range effort before the Shrimps pulled one back in the last minute when Callum Lang clipped a superb effort over Fitzsimons from the edge of the box.

