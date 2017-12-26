Match ends, Chesterfield 0, Crewe Alexandra 2.
Chesterfield 0-2 Crewe Alexandra
Crewe moved six points clear of the League Two relegation zone with a 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Chesterfield.
First-half goals from Chris Porter and Charlie Kirk secured the win which leaves the injury-hit Spireites in the bottom two.
The home side enjoyed plenty of possession, particularly in the second half, and racked up shots and crosses in numbers but quality was lacking and they only rarely tested Ben Garratt.
Former Chesterfield loanee Porter opened the scoring after seven minutes. He picked up the ball down the left and progressed down the flank to deliver in a low cross which goalkeeper Jake Eastwood failed to hold, helping the ball creep over the line for an early Alex gift.
Crewe's second came from another low ball in from the left, from Kirk, and it looked likely to be hooked off the line, but Jerome Binnom-Williams' attempted block only deflected the ball into the goal for the scorer's first ever league goal.
In the closing stages, ex-Spireite Jordan Bowery had two great chances to add a third for Alex but he blasted the first wide and saw Eastwood save the second well, while Chris Dagnall saw a goalbound shot deflected over the bar.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 1Eastwood
- 5Wiseman
- 4Hird
- 3Binnom-Williams
- 15Rowley
- 28WeirSubstituted forDimaioat 36'minutes
- 26McCourt
- 25Reed
- 24Kellett
- 10O'GradySubstituted forDe Girolamoat 83'minutes
- 9Dennis
Substitutes
- 7Mitchell
- 16Wakefield
- 17Dimaio
- 19De Girolamo
- 29German
- 30Parkin
- 31Ofoegbu
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 2Ng
- 6Raynes
- 12Nolan
- 3Bakayogo
- 28Grant
- 16Lowery
- 14AinleySubstituted forPickeringat 73'minutes
- 20KirkSubstituted forCooperat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7PorterSubstituted forBoweryat 65'minutes
- 9Dagnall
Substitutes
- 4Walker
- 10Bowery
- 11Cooper
- 13Richards
- 18Pickering
- 24Reilly
- 27Stubbs
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
- Attendance:
- 5,904
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Crewe Alexandra 2.
Attempt missed. Louis Reed (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Michael Raynes.
Booking
George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
(Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.
George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt saved. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Sam Hird.
Attempt saved. Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Diego De Girolamo replaces Chris O'Grady.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. George Cooper replaces Charlie Kirk.
Attempt missed. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Scott Wiseman (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt saved. Chris O'Grady (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Harry Pickering replaces Callum Ainley.
Jerome Binnom-Williams (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra).
Foul by Chris O'Grady (Chesterfield).
Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra).
Jerome Binnom-Williams (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra).
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Jordan Bowery replaces Chris Porter.
Attempt blocked. Conor Grant (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Louis Reed (Chesterfield).
Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Wiseman (Chesterfield).
Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Joe Rowley (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Connor Dimaio (Chesterfield).
Louis Reed (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).
Scott Wiseman (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra).