Cheltenham Town 0-2 Yeovil Town

Second-half goals from Omar Sowunmi and Jordan Green earned Yeovil a 2-0 victory at Cheltenham.

The away side lost captain James Bailey to injury in the opening minute following a crunching challenge with Harry Pell.

Tom James cleared an effort from Mo Eisa off the line in the ninth minute after a free-kick from Joe Morrell as Cheltenham made the stronger start.

James sent a free-kick from 35 yards just over the crossbar for the Glovers, who improved as the half wore on.

Former Robins loanee Jake Gray hit the bar five minutes into the second half after a deflected cross from Francois Zoko.

Cheltenham had the ball in the net in the 57th minute when Nigel Atangana fed Eisa but his shot was touched over the line by ex-Yeovil winger Kevin Dawson and disallowed for offside.

The deadlock was broken when a clearance fell to Sowunmi, who beat goalkeeper Scott Flinders with a perfectly-placed shot which grazed the bar on its way into the net.

Green capitalised on an error from Jamie Grimes with five minutes left to seal the points for the Glovers.

