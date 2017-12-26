Match ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Yeovil Town 2.
Cheltenham Town 0-2 Yeovil Town
Second-half goals from Omar Sowunmi and Jordan Green earned Yeovil a 2-0 victory at Cheltenham.
The away side lost captain James Bailey to injury in the opening minute following a crunching challenge with Harry Pell.
Tom James cleared an effort from Mo Eisa off the line in the ninth minute after a free-kick from Joe Morrell as Cheltenham made the stronger start.
James sent a free-kick from 35 yards just over the crossbar for the Glovers, who improved as the half wore on.
Former Robins loanee Jake Gray hit the bar five minutes into the second half after a deflected cross from Francois Zoko.
Cheltenham had the ball in the net in the 57th minute when Nigel Atangana fed Eisa but his shot was touched over the line by ex-Yeovil winger Kevin Dawson and disallowed for offside.
The deadlock was broken when a clearance fell to Sowunmi, who beat goalkeeper Scott Flinders with a perfectly-placed shot which grazed the bar on its way into the net.
Green capitalised on an error from Jamie Grimes with five minutes left to seal the points for the Glovers.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 24Flinders
- 28Moore
- 2Grimes
- 15BoyleBooked at 87mins
- 11WinchesterBooked at 90mins
- 8Dawson
- 25Morrell
- 6AtanganaSubstituted forHindsat 71'minutes
- 17SellarsSubstituted forWrightat 77'minutes
- 20EisaSubstituted forGrahamat 71'minutes
- 7Pell
Substitutes
- 4Storer
- 9Wright
- 10Holman
- 18Bower
- 21Graham
- 22Lovett
- 27Hinds
Yeovil
- 1Krysiak
- 23JamesBooked at 84mins
- 17Sowunmi
- 3SmithBooked at 64mins
- 11Dickson
- 10GraySubstituted forGreenat 66'minutes
- 4Worthington
- 16BaileySubstituted forSmithat 3'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 7KhanSubstituted forOlomolaat 88'minutes
- 13Zoko
- 14Surridge
Substitutes
- 5Mugabi
- 6Davies
- 8Smith
- 12Maddison
- 15Green
- 24Olomola
- 30Santos
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 3,484
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Yeovil Town 2.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Tom James.
Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
Booking
Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town).
Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Olufela Olomola replaces Otis Khan.
Booking
William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).
Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 0, Yeovil Town 2. Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Tom James.
Booking
Tom James (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Otis Khan (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Green (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Taylor Moore (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Dickson (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Daniel Wright replaces Jerell Sellars.
Freddy Hinds (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town).
Foul by Joe Morrell (Cheltenham Town).
Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town).
Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Freddy Hinds (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom James (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Brian Graham replaces Mohamed Eisa.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Freddy Hinds replaces Nigel Atangana.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 0, Yeovil Town 1. Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).
Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Jordan Green replaces Jake Gray.
Booking
Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.