Match ends, Carlisle United 3, Accrington Stanley 1.
Carlisle United 3-1 Accrington Stanley
Carlisle closed the gap on the League Two play-off places with a 3-1 win over Accrington - the Lancashire side's fifth successive defeat.
Jamie Devitt's early goal was cancelled out by a Billy Kee penalty, before substitute Shaun Miller and skipper Danny Grainger settled the outcome in Carlisle's favour.
The Cumbrians struck the first blow in the 11th minute when Hallam Hope held off two defenders on the right of the box before slipping a pass through to Devitt who coolly drove his shot across goalkeeper Aaron Chapman and into the far corner.
More skilful work by Hope gave Devitt a clear chance to double his and Carlisle's advantage, but this time he lifted his shot over the crossbar from close range.
An error from Devitt, whose back-pass fell short of goalkeeper Jack Bonham, presented Stanley striker Mallik Wilks with a clear chance before the break, but Bonham sprinted out to the edge of his area to block the shot.
Within two minutes of the restart Stanley were level from the penalty spot after Tom Parkes had fouled Kayden Jackson close to the byline. Kee stepped up to hammer the spot-kick past Bonham.
Carlisle regained the lead in the 78th minute with a spectacular effort from Miller, who took a pass from Reggie Lambe and hit a volley from just inside the box which gave Chapman no chance.
Mike Jones hit a post as Carlisle went in search of a third goal and it duly arrived in the 83rd minute when Grainger pounced inside the area to slot home after Hope's shot had been blocked.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Bonham
- 5Liddle
- 29Hill
- 6Parkes
- 17BrownSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 66'minutes
- 11Devitt
- 8Jones
- 19LambeSubstituted forEtuhuat 79'minutes
- 3Grainger
- 9Hope
- 14BennettSubstituted forMillerat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 15Cosgrove
- 16Ellis
- 18O'Sullivan
- 20Miller
- 21Etuhu
- 22Bacon
Accrington
- 1Chapman
- 4Donacien
- 5Richards-Everton
- 3Hughes
- 7Clark
- 8Brown
- 6Nolan
- 11McConville
- 10Jackson
- 29KeeBooked at 65mins
- 19WilksSubstituted forOgleat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Leacock-McLeod
- 15Sykes
- 16Stryjek
- 17Sousa
- 20Ogle
- 26Johnson
- 28Conneely
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 5,404
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 3, Accrington Stanley 1.
Gary Liddle (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Richards-Everton (Accrington Stanley).
Tom Parkes (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Shaun Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reagan Ogle (Accrington Stanley).
Foul by Tom Parkes (Carlisle United).
Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 3, Accrington Stanley 1. Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley).
Hand ball by Shaun Miller (Carlisle United).
Hand ball by Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Kelvin Etuhu replaces Reggie Lambe.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Reagan Ogle replaces Mallik Wilks.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 2, Accrington Stanley 1. Shaun Miller (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reggie Lambe.
Clint Hill (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt missed. Mallik Wilks (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. John O'Sullivan replaces James Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Shaun Miller replaces Richard Bennett.
Attempt missed. Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Booking
Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley).
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Gary Liddle.
Attempt missed. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Michael Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Richard Bennett (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Aaron Chapman.
Attempt saved. Tom Parkes (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Jordan Clark.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 1, Accrington Stanley 1. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.