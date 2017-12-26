Swindon Town 0-5 Luton Town

Match ends, Swindon Town 0, Luton Town 5.
A clinical second-half performance from League Two leaders Luton saw them thrash Swindon at the County Ground.
Goals from James Collins, Danny Hylton, Harry Cornick, Elliot Lee and an own goal from Matt Taylor sealed the points for the Hatters, who extend their unbeaten run in the league to eight matches.
Paul Mullin and Olly Lancashire both came close for the hosts early in the first half, before Glen Rea volleyed over the bar from close range for the away side.
Swindon's best chance came when Kaiyne Woolery broke down the right but over-hit his cross past Keshi Anderson, who would have had a tap-in.
Luton then broke the deadlock early in the second half when Collins cut inside and fired a curling effort into the top left corner.
Hylton then doubled the visitors' lead with a firm header across goal for his 15th goal of the season.
Taylor slid in to divert Collins' cross into his own net, before substitute Cornick struck a fierce shot past goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.
Lee ran at the Swindon defence and curled a low shot into the corner in the 84th minute to round off a comfortable victory for Nathan Jones' men.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Swindon
- 1Vigouroux
- 2Purkiss
- 6LancashireBooked at 58mins
- 4Preston
- 31Taylor
- 7MullinSubstituted forGordonat 62'minutes
- 8DunneBooked at 52mins
- 16Linganzi
- 30AndersonSubstituted forIandoloat 74'minutes
- 9Norris
- 22Woolery
Substitutes
- 5Robertson
- 10Goddard
- 14Iandolo
- 20Gordon
- 21Charles-Cook
- 24Knoyle
- 27Twine
Luton
- 1Stech
- 2Justin
- 5Mullins
- 44Sheehan
- 3Potts
- 16Rea
- 8LeeSubstituted forMpanzuat 84'minutes
- 18Berry
- 11ShinnieSubstituted forCornickat 67'minutes
- 9HyltonBooked at 57minsSubstituted forLeeat 76'minutes
- 19Collins
Substitutes
- 14Cornick
- 17Mpanzu
- 22Gambin
- 24D'Ath
- 36Shea
- 38Lee
- 39Famewo
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 8,526
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 0, Luton Town 5.
Attempt missed. Kellan Gordon (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Luke Berry (Luton Town) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Dan Potts.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Dan Potts.
Attempt blocked. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Alan Sheehan.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 0, Luton Town 5. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu replaces Olly Lee.
Foul by Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town).
James Justin (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dan Potts (Luton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Elliot Lee replaces Danny Hylton.
Attempt missed. Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Ellis Iandolo replaces Keshi Anderson.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 0, Luton Town 4. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Foul by Kellan Gordon (Swindon Town).
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Amine Linganzi (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johnny Mullins (Luton Town).
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Alan Sheehan.
Foul by Amine Linganzi (Swindon Town).
Olly Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Luke Norris (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Harry Cornick replaces Andrew Shinnie.
Goal!
Own Goal by Matthew Taylor, Swindon Town. Swindon Town 0, Luton Town 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Kellan Gordon replaces Paul Mullin.
Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dan Potts (Luton Town).
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Dan Potts.
Booking
Oliver Lancashire (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Danny Hylton (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 0, Luton Town 2. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dan Potts.
Matt Preston (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Olly Lee (Luton Town).
Booking
James Dunne (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Dunne (Swindon Town).
James Justin (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.